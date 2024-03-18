China Renaissance Named One of Shanghai's First Batch of Global Partners for Foreign Investment Promotion

HONG KONG, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 27th February, the official certification ceremony was held in Shanghai for the 38th batch of regional headquarters, research and development (R&D) centers of multinational corporations (MNCs), as well as the promotion of global partners for foreign investment. Gong Zheng, the Mayor of Shanghai, presented certificates to 34 newly designated regional headquarters of MNCs, 17 foreign-funded R&D centers, and the first batch of 10 global partners for foreign investment promotion. He also witnessed the signing of 63 newly added foreign-funded projects. China Renaissance served as one of the first batch of global partners to promote foreign investment in Shanghai. Kevin Xie, Chairman and CEO of China Renaissance, was invited to attend the ceremony as a guest and received a certificate from Mayor Gong Zheng.

The first batch of global partners for foreign investment promotion in Shanghai included 10 renowned institutions such as the Bank of China's Shanghai branch, Ernst & Young, and CBRE. The selection of the first batch of global partners for foreign investment promotion was based on evaluations and assessments by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, considering factors such as the reputation of the institutions, their investment promotion capabilities, and service capabilities of their platform.

Shanghai is at the forefront of China's reform and opening-up, as well as a leader in innovation and development. As the national economic center of China, Shanghai registered record high actual utilization of foreign investment totaling US$24 billion in 2023. As of the end of January 2024, Shanghai was the home to 962 MNCs regional headquarters and 563 foreign-invested R&D centers. Shanghai continues to be one of the preferred investment destinations for foreign businesses and a preferred location for the global supply chain and industrial operations of MNCs.

As a comprehensive financial services institution rooted in China with a global perspective, China Renaissance has always been committed to exploring, supporting, and accompanying outstanding innovative entrepreneurs in the China market. It has played an active role in connecting domestic and foreign capital and promoting foreign investment. Leveraging its platform attributes and abundant global resources, China Renaissance has actively introduced high-quality enterprises that align with the regional industrial development direction of Shanghai, while providing professional support and assistance to local enterprises in accessing domestic and international capital markets.

In the future, China Renaissance will continue to leverage its profound understanding of international and capital market operations to inject capital vitality into the industrial development of Shanghai and various regions throughout the country. Such effort aims to enhance the resilience of strategic industry clusters and contribute to safeguarding the financial sovereignty of China and fostering a robust financial system.

Disclaimers

The information contained in this article ("Article") is based on current public information that the author(s) consider reliable, but the author(s) do not represent that any of the information contained herein is accurate, complete or up to date, nor shall China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited and/or its affiliates ("China Renaissance") have any responsibility to update any opinions or other information contained herein. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained herein are as of the date hereof and are subject to change without prior notification.

China Renaissance conducts a global integrated investment banking, investment management, and brokerage business. We have investment banking and other business relationships with a substantial percentage of the companies covered by our research group. Our salespeople, traders, and other professionals may provide oral or written market commentary or trading strategies to our clients and principal trading desks that reflect opinions that are contrary to the opinions expressed in the Article. Our asset management area and investing businesses may make investment decisions that are inconsistent with the recommendations or views expressed in the information contained herein.

The Article is not an invitation or offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security or related financial instrument. Any security or related financial instrument discussed herein may not be eligible for distribution or sale in all jurisdictions and/or to all types of investors. The Article is provided for information purposes only. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual investors. Investors should consider whether any advice or recommendation in the Article is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice, including tax advice. The price and value of investments referred to in the Article and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from, certain investments.

SOURCE China Renaissance Holdings Limited