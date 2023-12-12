China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city deepens bilateral cooperation

TIANJIN, China, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 7, the 15th meeting of the China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Joint Coordination Council was held in north China's Tianjin Municipality, according to the China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Administrative Committee.

On the same day, the Tianjin Municipal Government and the Ministry of National Development of Singapore signed a MoU on strengthening the green and low-carbon environment and high-quality economic development of the eco-city.

Renderings of the Green Innovation Industrial Park in the China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City

The two sides will jointly support the construction of an upgraded version of the national green development demonstration zone, and strive to build a demonstration project of the all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership between China and Singapore.

The China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Administrative Committee and the National Parks Board of Singapore also signed a MoU on the project of building a health treatment garden in the eco-city.

The day also saw the groundbreaking ceremony of the Green Innovation Industrial Park, the main hub of the eco-city.

Located in the central core area of the eco-city, the park has a planned area of 1 million square meters and an above-ground area of 1.36 million square meters. It's divided into three functional areas to highlight green innovation, green industry and green ecology, respectively.

The green innovation functional area focuses on five key links, including technological innovation, product development and standard certification. It seeks to introduce innovative headquarters, professional think tanks, technology R & D institutions, financial investment institutions and other innovative entities to achieve coordinated development of industry, university and research.

The green industry functional zone highlights the intelligent, green, and integrated development of industries, with a focus on seven industrial fields such as green building, green energy, and green high-end manufacturing.

Relying on key projects such as the China-Singapore Friendship Garden and the China-Singapore Friendship Library, the green ecological functional zone will improve high-quality public services such as green cultural exchanges, ecological leisure and public science education.

