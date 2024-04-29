China's Ningbo Zhoushan Port holds promotional seminar at Maritime Silk Road Forum in Singapore

Abstract : The Ningbo Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province held a promotional seminar at Maritime Silk Road Port International Cooperation Forum 2024 in Singapore on April 17.

The Ningbo Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province held a promotional seminar on Maritime Silk Road Port International Cooperation Forum 2024 in Singapore on April 17.

Representatives from Department of Marine Economic Development of Zhejiang Province, Zhejiang Seaport Group, Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Company Limited as well as more than 100 industry insiders across the world attended the event.

Zhejiang has stepped up efforts to advance high standard opening-up, accelerate the construction of world-class ports, and deepen international cooperation in the field of port and shipping.

The event gathered various elements needed for global port and shipping cooperation and exchange, and established a closer cooperation within the industry, said Jiang Jianneng, director of Department of Marine Economic Development of Zhejiang.

Ningbo Zhoushan Port had made impressive progress over the past decade with a significant upward trend in the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index ranking, which reflects the port's strategic improvement in port infrastructure, logistics service and maritime service, said Jin Yu Cheong, head of Baltic Exchange Asia.

Teng Yahui, deputy general manager of Ningbo Zhoushan Port Company Limited, introduced the development of Ningbo Zhoushan Port. In the future, the port will strengthen international cooperation in overseas logistics investment, port digitization, and green energy refueling.

Since 2015, Maritime Silk Road Forum has built an exchange platform under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to promote the global port and shipping cooperation.

