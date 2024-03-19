CIMB Bank Pops Up at Orchard Road

Segmented into two different phases, the pop-up kicks off with the "House of CIMB x ShopBack", aimed at revolutionising retail experiences.

Visitors stand a chance to win giveaways.

Leveraging emerging technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), visitors get to participate in scavenger hunts and find vouchers .

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMB Singapore proudly announces the launch of the CIMB pop-up, a two-phased immersive escapade aimed at providing Singaporeans a differentiated, fun and interactive experience in the heart of the city.

Launch of ‘House of CIMB x ShopBack’ outside Mandarin Gallery, at Orchard Road. (Photo credit - CIMB Singapore) Take part in the AR scavenger hunt to find surprises and unique vouchers (Photo credit - CIMB Singapore) CIMB Singapore CEO, Victor Lee, at the launch of the House of CIMB x ShopBack (Photo credit - CIMB Singapore)

The unique pop-up experience is set to blend physical and virtual environment to create a truly phygital[1] experience. Located at Orchard Road, in front of Mandarin Gallery, the first phase of the pop-up, which features a deals extravaganza with over S$100,000* worth of giveaways, will run from 16 to 31 March 2024 (11am to 9pm daily). The second phase, which advocates three pillars of wellness – physical, mental/spiritual, and financial – will open from 6 to 21 April 2024 (11am to 9pm daily).

"We continuously seek out partnerships to be part of CIMB's ecosystem to deliver a comprehensive banking experience for our customers while empowering them with the skills and knowledge to take charge of their financial well-being. By partnering with ShopBack, we aim to offer exclusive rewards and special deals with a variety of merchant options that our customers can enjoy when they visit the pop-up." said CEO of CIMB Singapore, Victor Lee.

Offering Differentiated Experiences with Two Phases:

16 – 31 March 2024: "House of CIMB x ShopBack"

The "House of CIMB x ShopBack" brings together leading retail brands like Pelago by Singapore Airlines, Samsung, LOOKFANTASTIC, Myprotein, and Under Armour, to offer shoppers a suite of captivating and animated "rooms" with enticing promotions and exclusive deals.

In addition, this immersive event features an AR scavenger hunt, allowing visitors to explore the pop-up booth to hunt for gift boxes, revealing surprises and unique vouchers.

Participants can look forward to over S$100,000* worth of giveaways, including a S$1,000 Shopping Spree in the House's Social Contest Giveaway, a Live Auction featuring coveted items, S$1 deals from top brands, a Lucky Draw with Samsung S24s, 100% cashback (capped at S$150) by Pelago by Singapore Airlines, and more to be won.

New customers who apply for a CIMB Credit Card onsite will receive S$250* ShopBack Reward Code. Be the first eligible applicant at 12pm daily and receive an additional S$100* Fairmont Singapore & Swissôtel The Stamford voucher. Additionally, linking and spending with CIMB Credit Cards on ShopBack offers up to S$120* cashback.

ShopBack envisions the pop-up as a sequel to the record-high eCommerce shopping trips made through its application last year, with almost double year-on-year growth for select categories.

"We're proud to announce our first 2024 online-to-offline partnership with CIMB Singapore, marking a significant step towards integrated, omni-channel consumerism," said Fern Nannaphat, General Manager of ShopBack Singapore. "This initiative underscores our commitment to being at the forefront of the exciting retail transformation; to empower customers to optimise their spendings into savings with our unique, stackable cashback offerings."

6 – 21 April 2024: CIMB presents the Wellness Hub

The second phase of the campaign, happening from 6 to 21 April 2024, is set to introduce a wellness hub designed to enhance physical, mental, and financial wellbeing, promoting a lifestyle centered around wellness.

Visitors can look forward to deepening their financial knowledge through informative sharing sessions, experiencing meditation through VR technology which allows them to foster resilience and self-discovery, and participating in immersive exercises such as thematic spin classes while surrounded by visuals projected on the walls, and photo opportunity with a rare bicycle.

Media Factsheet – List of Activities

Room Partner Activity Lobby CIMB Check-in at the CIMB Lobby

Register and kickstart your Augmented Reality Scavenger Hunt! Find all 6 'Octos' to unlock a secret voucher link to purchase a S$1 voucher on ShopBack app, and enter the Lucky Draw. Stand to win up to S$10,000* worth of giveaways. Powder Room LOOKFANTASTIC Snap selfies at the LOOKFANTASTIC Powder Room

Snap and tag @cimbbanksg , @shopbacksg , and @lookfantastic_sg for a chance to win a S$1,000* shopping spree. Arcade Myprotein Claw yourself a free gift at the Myprotein Arcade

Scan the QR and check-in to the ShopBack Challenge for your token! Gym Under Armour Work out at the Under Armour Gym

Test your strength at the punching machine! Living Room Samsung Test the latest gadgets in the Samsung Living Room

Try the new Samsung S24 and other devices here. Bedroom Pelago by Singapore Airlines Plan your next holiday and spin for a free gift at the Pelago by Singapore Airlines Bedroom

Scan the QR and check-in for a free spin!

*Terms and Conditions apply.

[1] Phygital is the blending of digital experiences with physical ones.

About CIMB Bank

CIMB is one of ASEAN's leading banking groups and Malaysia's second largest financial services provider, by assets. Listed on Bursa Malaysia via CIMB Group Holdings Berhad, it had a market capitalisation of approximately RM62.4 billion as of 31 December 2023. It offers consumer banking, commercial banking, wholesale banking, transaction banking, Islamic banking and asset management products and services. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, the Group is present in eight ASEAN nations (Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar and Philippines).

Beyond ASEAN, the Group has market presence in mainland China, Hong Kong and UK. CIMB has one of the most extensive retail branch networks in ASEAN with 601 branches and around 33,000 employees as at 31 December 2023. CIMB's investment banking arm is one of the largest Asia Pacific-based investment banks, which together with its award-winning treasury & markets and corporate banking units comprise the Group's leading wholesale banking franchise. CIMB is also the 92.5% shareholder of Bank CIMB Niaga in Indonesia, and 94.8% shareholder of CIMB Thai in Thailand.

Located in ASEAN's global financial gateway, Singapore is one of our most important markets with approximately 1,000 employees serving over 500,000 customers. CIMB Singapore services include:

Banking products and services

Treasury products and services

Investment banking

Asset management

About ShopBack

The ShopBack Group is Asia-Pacific's leading shopping, rewards, and payments platform, serving over 40 million shoppers across 11 markets. In 2023, the Group expanded its offerings into Germany, signaling its entry into the European market.

Driven by the vision to be the world's most rewarding way to shop, ShopBack is dedicated to saving members money and time, while delivering delightful experiences with every purchase. The platform also enables merchants and brands to engage with their members in a cost-effective manner.

Founded in 2014, ShopBack now powers over US$4 billion in annual sales for over 20,000 online and in-store partners. Facilitating upwards of half a million transactions daily, ShopBack continues to provide value to both members and merchants through its innovative offerings. Notably, its payment solution, ShopBack Pay, offers members a convenient and rewarding payment option at checkout.

