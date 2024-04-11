Circles Welcomes Kannan Alagappan as New Chief Technology Officer

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Circles, a global tech company that helps telcos launch, transform, and operate digital brands is proud to announce the appointment of Kannan Alagappan as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

With an extensive background in the telco, media and entertainment industries, Alagappan brings a wealth of tech experience and leadership to the company, having recently served as the CTO at Dish Network in the United States (US), where he was responsible for supporting 10 million customers and generating $12b in revenue.

Alagappan's impressive track record also includes roles at several Fortune 500 companies such as Comcast and T-Mobile, where he demonstrated his ability to drive digital transformation and spearhead strategic initiatives as a technology consultant. Ultimately, his expertise aligns perfectly with Circles' vision of revolutionizing the telco industry and creating value for both the company and its customers.

"We are excited to welcome Kannan to the Circles executive team," said Rameez Ansar, CEO and co-founder of Circles. "His proven leadership and deep understanding of technology and telco will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the industry. With Kannan at the helm of our technology division, we are confident that we will achieve new heights of success and innovation."

Alagappan, who relocates from the US to Asia, added: "It is not too often you get to change the trajectory of established industries. Circles is right in the middle of revitalizing and redefining the telco industry with its digital DNA. I am delighted to be a part of this exciting journey and look forward to working with the amazing team at Circles."

Alagappan's appointment comes at a strategic time for Circles, as the company continues to expand its global footprint in the telco industry and solidify its position as a leader in innovation and customer success.

About Circles

Founded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its SaaS platform - Circles X, helping telco operators launch and operate successful digital brands. Today, Circles is partnering with operators in 15 countries across 6 continents with the mission to deliver digital experiences to millions of people through our businesses.

With Circles.Life, our digital lifestyle brand, we empower and delight customers across the world by offering digital experiences that go beyond traditional telco services; and are active in Singapore and Australia.

Circles is backed by global investors such as Peak XV Partners, Warburg Pincus, EDBI and Founders Fund – renowned institutions with a track record of backing industry-shaking innovators.

