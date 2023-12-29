CitySavings Extends Educational Assistance to Indigenous Peoples (IP) Learners

PASIG, Philippines, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Savings Bank (CitySavings), the thrift subsidiary of the Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), provides learning assistance by donating 30 bicycle units to the Indigenous Peoples of Balay Paglaum in Panabo City, Davao del Norte, and learning kits to various schools in Leyte. The projects are part of the Bank's commitment to the MATATAG Agenda of the Department of Education (DepEd) in pursuit of quality, inclusive, and accessible education for all Filipino learners.

Balay Paglaum serves as a home for the young indigenous people of Roxas Elementary School and Sindaton National High School Annex. The facility's goal is to reduce and ultimately eliminate the dropout rate among Indigenous Peoples (IP) learners by bringing them closer to schools. The donated bicycle units alleviate the financial strain associated with transportation and other expenses, making it easier for the students to travel the remaining distance from Balay Paglaum to their respective schools.

Rosabell Libuan, an incoming Grade 12 student at Sindaton National High School, shared her gratitude to CitySavings.

"This donation is incredibly meaningful to us IP learners. Every day, we walk 15 kilometers from our homes to Balay Paglaum, then another 3 kilometers from there to Sindaton National High School, regardless of the weather. With the gifted bicycles, we now have the means to reach school on time, free from the exhaustion of these lengthy walks. This invaluable support allows us to actively engage in our studies, enhancing our educational experience and maximizing our learning potential."

Sindaton National High School teacher and IP coordinator Christy Pablico expressed her excitement witnessing the joy among the IP learners of Balay Paglaum upon receiving the donated bicycles.

"CitySavings' donation of 30 bicycle units brought awe and excitement to our IP learners. They eagerly participated in a demonstration on bike maintenance and proper usage. Witnessing the smiles on their faces and the hope these bikes instilled, our IP learners are motivated to persevere in pursuing their dreams."

The faculty of Sindaton National High School alongside the caretakers of Balay Paglaum will oversee the maintenance to ensure that the bicycles are in good condition. "Our heartfelt gratitude to CitySavings for supporting us. This will undoubtedly transform the future of many underprivileged IP learners," she added.

CitySavings has also taken proactive steps to provide essential support to indigenous communities in Region 8. Some areas in this region face significant learning disparities and economic challenges, as highlighted by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). As a result, many students attend school without basic necessities, like proper footwear such as slippers. Just recently, CitySavings spearheaded education-related donations to various schools in Leyte. The Bank gave out school bags, school supplies, and footwear to various schools in Leyte namely Dolho Elementary School, Kagbana Elementary School, and Isabel Central School. Technology-related equipment was also provided to Dolho National High School and Isabel National High School.

DepEd Region 8 Project Development Officer IV Eden Dadap highlighted the importance of synergies between DepEd and stakeholders to build resilient and empowered communities through education. "City Savings Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects exemplify the positive impact that collaborative initiatives have on education and community development. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to CitySavings for the help extended to learners of Region 8," she mentioned.

CitySavings Senior Vice President and Marketing Head Paula Katerina Joson underscores the importance of initiatives like these, emphasizing the Bank's role in actively involving and uplifting the communities it serves and fostering collective growth.

"It is our hope that the educational support CitySavings has extended will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our Indigenous People (IP) learners and help them reach their full potential. Our commitment to supporting DepEd's MATATAG agenda, which seeks to provide quality, inclusive, and accessible education for all Filipino learners, aligns seamlessly with our broader goal of uplifting the lives of the communities we serve."

