"Closing the Women's Health Gap - Highlights of Biotropics Malaysia clinical study by Women, on Women, for Women"

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While gender parity has seen progress in recent years, the women's health gap remains significant. Women, despite comprising half of the global labor force[1], often face under-diagnosis and under-representation in healthcare research. Biotropics Malaysia is addressing this disparity by advancing clinical studies led by women, focused on health areas that have been drawn up as top priority to close the women's health gap.

1.Cardiovascular Health

Biotropics Malaysia offers clinically researched botanical ingredients for women such as SLP+®, Nu-Femme®, Physta® and BioKesum®.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in women, with risks increasing after menopause due to hormonal changes. Biotropics' Nu-Femme® and SLP+® have been clinically validated[2] to support cardiovascular health, showing improvements in lipid profiles and reductions in 8-isoprostane, a marker of CVD. These ingredients are derived from Kacip Fatimah (Labisia pumila), a traditional Malaysian herb known for supporting feminine vitality.

2. Menstrual & Menopausal Health

Natural solutions for menstrual and menopausal health are increasingly sought after by women for mental clarity, emotional stability, physical health and overall well-being. Clinical studies[3] revealed that daily supplementation with SLP+® (200-400mg) enhances overall quality of life, while Nu-Femme® (500mg) reduces severe hot flashes by 73%, joint pain by 68%, and improves vitality by 21%. Biomarker studies further show that Nu-Femme® regulates hormonal imbalances by reducing FSH and LH levels (normally elevated in women experiencing estrogen decline during menopause) and supporting healthy testosterone and estradiol levels.

3. Brain Health

For women with 'brain fog' or menopausal disturbance affecting mood and negative feeling, BioKesum® (persicaria minor) offers a comprehensive approach, targeting multiple aspects of mental, mood & cognitive wellness. 500 mg daily showed improvement in cognitive flexibility, executive function and IQ performance, positive shifts in brain markers and reduction in tension, depression and anger[4].

Looking ahead, Biotropics Malaysia is excited to launch Physta® Tongkat Ali for women's health in 2025. Visit us at the Functional Food for Wellness Summit 2025 in Bangkok (Booth A5) for insights into women's health and our innovations. For details, contact [email protected] or visit www.biotropicsmalaysia.com.

SOURCE BIOTROPICS MALAYSIA BERHAD