"CNB Amanah and 23 Century Introduce 'CELLTRUST,' Malaysia's Premier Comprehensive Health and Wealth Management Solution"

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Amanah Berhad ("CNB Amanah") has partnered with 23 Century International Life Science Centre ("23 Century") to create Malaysia's premier stem cell management platform, 'CELLTRUST,' offering a comprehensive health and wealth management solution. This one-stop platform ensures clients not only receive financial security but also enjoy complimentary stem cell services.

From left 1. Mr Tham Lih Chung - Group CEO of INCITE INNOVATIONS SDN BHD 2. Mr Kelvin Liew - CEO of CNB AMANAH 3. Dato' Lee - Founder of CNB AMANAH 4. Ms Angelina Tiah - CEO of 23 CENTRUY INTERNATIONAL LIFE SCIENCE CENTRE 5. Ms Moon Ong - COO of 23 CENTRUY INTERNATIONAL LIFE SCIENCE CENTRE 6. Mr Vincent Ong - Director of MCELLEX MANAGEMENT SDN BHD

CNB Amanah CEO Kelvin Liew expressed that health and longevity, along with financial freedom, have always been everyone's dreams. However, in the pursuit of financial freedom during the younger years and the hustle for career success, the young often overlook the importance of health care. This oversight leads to the need to exchange more wealth and time for health later on. With CELLTRUST now available, you can entrust your wealth to CNB Amanah for effective financial planning and safekeeping, while your health is taken care of by 23 Century. This allows you to achieve the dream of healthy, longevity and financial freedom.

After setting up CELLTRUST, clients will have CNB Amanah safeguard and manage their funds for three years. Additionally, they will receive three years of complimentary Stem Cell Treatments and a 5% return. This is designed to assist clients in maintaining their well-being, improving their quality of life, and yielding substantial and stable returns.

CNB Amanah has always upheld the commitment to providing the most professional, secure, and transparent trust services for clients. In 2023, the introduction of the "Secure Trust," offering consistent 8% return per annum, gained significant market and client acclaim and support. As a result, CNB Amanah's revenue for 2023 has increased by 3000% compared to previous years. Additionally, the distinguished clients who have established the Secure Trust have successfully received returns consistently since the launch of the Secure Trust.

CNB Amanah expresses heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for this achievement, which is closely tied to the trust and support of everyone. CNB Amanah will continue to fulfil its commitment to providing comprehensive trust services for the people of Malaysia, assisting in effective wealth and estate planning. We ensure that every entrusted responsibility is reliable, allowing the wealth of each client to be passed down through generations with confidence.

CNB Amanah also expresses its commitment to partnering with a diverse range of enterprises in 2024 to launch trust products catering to various market demands. This initiative aims to provide clients with a more comprehensive and secure one-stop wealth inheritance service.

