Coalition for Digital Prosperity for Asia launches Taiwan Chapter to support dynamic, innovative, and resilient digital companies

TAIPEI, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for Digital Prosperity for Asia (DPA) launched its Taiwan Chapter in Taipei today. The DPA is the Asia-Pacific's (APAC) first alliance of home-grown digital companies and aims to promote the democratization of digital technologies, create opportunities for APAC companies to expand to new markets, and enable the adoption of emerging technology.

The DPA's launch event in Taipei represents the commencement of its operations in Taiwan. At the event, the DPA emphasized its commitment to supporting Taiwanese digital companies as they seek to enter new markets and access emerging technology and strengthening Taiwan's digital ecosystem by promoting productive dialogue between digital companies and regional governments.

As part of the DPA's mission to support the growth of APAC's digital economy by promoting robust, enabling public policy, the DPA hosted two panel discussions which featured representatives and academics from Singapore and Taiwan, alongside various promising Asian tech companies. Panelists included Director Lin Ching-chin of "Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs (MoDA)", Mr Lei Shee Chien of "Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs", Mr Koo Meng Seng of AI Singapore, Associate Professor Kang Meng Chow of the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and key leaders from growing digital companies like Gogolook (Taiwan), Quickwork (India), Kinobi (Singapore), and Accredify (Singapore).

In his opening speech, Mr. Benjamin Wong, Founder and CEO at Kinobi, and Director of the DPA expressed his excitement for this new chapter in the DPA's operations, saying, "The DPA has made strong connections with numerous Taiwanese digital companies and is eager to find new ways to help them grow their presences in other Asia-Pacific economies, and adapt to our region's evolving regulatory environment".

Speaking on a panel on AI development and deployment in Taiwan, Mr Lin Ching-Chin, Director of Platform Economy Division, Administration for Digital Industry of the Ministry of Digital Affairs emphasized the importance of enabling SMEs to innovate and transform their businesses through new digital technologies, saying: "In addition to supporting startups to innovate through the use of artificial intelligence, our roles are also to provide them with the tools and coaching they need to innovate, such as through the T-Ambassador Program, and to enable the partnerships they need to grow and expand overseas."

About Digital Prosperity for Asia

The coalition for the Digital Prosperity for Asia (DPA) is a growing alliance of innovative Asian digital companies promoting the democratization of digital technologies across all sectors. As the first pan-Asia Pacific (APAC) alliance built by home-grown APAC companies like Opn, Xendit, Kinobi, and HARA, DPA's mission is to support national governments and policymakers in APAC to grow their digital economies and reap the benefit of digital technologies. For more information, visit www.digitalprosperity.asia.

