Connectria Announces Two Singapore Data Centers to Bring IBM Power and AWS Hybrid Architecture to Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectria, a global leader in IBM Power Systems cloud services and AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, has announced the upcoming opening of two new data centers in Singapore with under 2-millisecond low-latency connectivity to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Asia Pacific region (ap-southeast-1). The facilities are designed to bolster cloud adoption and modernization for IBM i and AIX systems throughout the region, offering a seamless integration of public cloud with traditional IT environments. The two Connectria data centers will also enable inner region Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) with connectivity to all AWS Availability Zones (AZs).

Accelerating IBM i and AIX Cloud Modernization

Connectria's new data centers use a proven architecture designed to meet the rising demand for infrastructure modernization and hybrid cloud adoption. Drawing on nearly three decades as one of the world's largest providers of IBM i and AIX hosting, Connectria's Asia Pacific data centers deliver a state-of-the-art IBM Power infrastructure built on the latest IBM hardware with < 2 milliseconds of latency to AWS.

"This investment in Singapore builds on our recent Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS. The demand for having a solution in Singapore like we have in the United States and Europe has exceeded our expectations and creates a tremendous opportunity for Connectria and its partners to deliver this unique offering to companies throughout the entire Asia Pacific region." Troy Mitchell, VP Channel & Alliances

The seamless integration between IBM Power and AWS enabled by Connectria can help customers accelerate data center exits to pursue cloud-first IT strategies more effectively and supports the rising need for modern infrastructure and hybrid cloud solutions for IBM Power. By connecting IBM Power workloads to AWS, customers can augment mission critical applications with native AWS services for advanced data analytics, AI/ML, IoT, and more to add new capabilities, improve resilience, and accelerate cloud innovation.

To help customers ensure quick and successful deployments, Connectria can provide migration services and IBM Power hybrid cloud resources in an infrastructure as a service (IaaS) model, or fully managed with support for both IBM Power and AWS. For customers in highly regulated industries like financial services, Connectria's data centers and managed services are compliant with critical frameworks such as PCI DSS; SOC 1, 2, and 3; and HITRUST.

Embracing Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Infrastructures

Ryan Pelerin, Chief Revenue Officer at Connectria, reflected on the strategic significance of the new data centers, stating, "The Singapore data centers signifies a major advancement in our mission to empower organizations throughout the Asia Pacific region. By offering direct AWS connectivity for IBM i and AIX systems, we're not just delivering cloud hosting—we're providing a pathway to modernization that combines the reliability of IBM Power with the agility of AWS."

The data centers leverage the latest IBM Power10 hardware and are strategically equipped to enable businesses to harness the full spectrum of benefits offered by both AWS and IBM Power. These new data centers can deploy not only scale-out systems but also provide support for larger enterprise-class Power systems hardware to allow organizations the greatest flexibility when choosing an infrastructure provider.

Available Summer of 2024

Starting in Q3, companies operating in the Asia Pacific region will be able to deploy IBM Power Systems workloads in Connectria's new data centers with low-latency connectivity to AWS.

To encourage initial adoption in the Asia Pacific region, Connectria is also introducing an Early Adopter Acceleration Program that provides AWS and Connectria funding to subsidize proof-of-concept deployments and reduce overall migration and first-year operating costs for new customers. This program is designed to ease the transition to Connectria's hybrid cloud architecture by removing some of the financial barriers. To inquire about eligibility for Early Adopter incentives and learn more about the strategic advantages of Connectria's new Singapore data centers, visit connectria.com/contact.

About Connectria

Connectria is one of the world's largest cloud hosting and managed services providers for IBM Power Systems and an AWS Premier Tier partner. Connectria delivers an extensive portfolio of managed and professional services with more than 25 years of experience designing and supporting the critical IT infrastructure that businesses rely on every day. Connectria's mission is to deliver innovative, reliable, and secure solutions that empower businesses around the world by connecting the dots between today's technology and tomorrow's possibilities.

Learn more at https://www.connectria.com/.

SOURCE Connectria