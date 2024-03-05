coocaa launches the largest new 100" Eye-Max QLED luxury TV in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- coocaa grandly launches the largest 100" Eye-Max QLED TV in the Vietnams, bringing consumers the most luxurious experience and top-notch enjoyment with the highest quality. Just one coocaa large-screen TV with a maximum size of 100" QLED can be used in Easily create a high-end private cinema at home to improve the comfort and convenience of watching movies.

coocaa Max screen 100" QLED TV A5D

At a majestic size of 100 inches, the Eye-Max QLED TV dwarfs conventional screens, offering an immersive viewing experience unparalleled in the market. Equivalent to the combined area of a 98" and a 19" TV, it exudes grandeur and sophistication, enveloping you in its expansive canvas. With the incorporation of Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, every scene bursts to life with vibrant colors and crisp detail, transporting you into a realm of lifelike imagery previously reserved for cinemas.

But a truly luxurious experience extends beyond visuals alone. The coocaa 100" A5D boasts a state-of-the-art sound system, featuring five premium speakers, which are personally calibrated by professional tuners, so that every note reaches a palace-level texture. 2.1.2 With the sound structure, whether you are watching an action movie or listening to elegant classical music, thousands of beautiful sounds can be 100% restored to your ears. Watch a large-screen TV and feel the surging sound waves of Dolby Atmos. The excellent integration makes 100" QLED TV is once again on the cake and is an indispensable key factor in your high-quality life.

Furthermore, coocaa prioritizes your health with innovative features designed to protect your health. Using anti-flicker technology with DC dimming, the TV reduces eye strain by eliminating the dangers of invisible flicker, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience. Automatic volume control prevents sudden changes in volume, protecting your ears from discomfort and irritation. Every aspect of the design, from picture and sound quality to wellness technology, has been meticulously crafted to deliver the epitome of luxury and thoughtfulness.

The new coocaa 100" Eye-Max QLED luxury TV, every thoughtful design in picture quality, sound quality and eye protection technology is only to bring you the most luxurious experience and top-notch enjoyment. The 100" QLED luxury TV is not only popular in Vietnam TV It ranks first in the large screen category and is a symbol of your distinguished status.

SOURCE coocaa