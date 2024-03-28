Copeland Announces the Release of 50HP Large Scroll Compressor Solution

New technology is compatible with lower-GWP refrigerants to help customers meet sustainability goals

SUZHOU, China, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copeland, a global provider of sustainable climate solutions, announces its launch of the Copeland 50HP scroll compressor –an efficient and reliable compressor that is compatible with R-32, R-454B and R-410A refrigerants and will help customers to build heat pumps with superior heating capability.

The compressor is available in two options: the first without injection and the second is available with Enhanced Vapor Injection (EVI). With EVI, the compressor is capable to -30°C outdoor ambient temperature. The 50HP scroll compressors can be applied in tandem configurations. With 2 pairs of 50HP tandems, we estimate OEMs can develop 600kW heat pumps, with better system cost.

"The Asia-Pacific region is one of Copeland's crucial markets globally, and we highly value the needs of local customers," said Abel Gnanakumar, vice president, air conditioning, Asia, Middle East and Africa for Copeland "The Copeland 50HP large scroll compressor offers a reliable, efficient and environmentally friendly solution for users."

The launch of the 50HP large scroll compressor is the latest result of Copeland's ongoing exploration of new possibilities in the industry and innovations to provide customers with environmentally friendly and efficient solutions. Moving forward, Copeland will continue to deepen its efforts in bringing diverse and innovative products and solutions for more applications. This commitment is part of Copeland's efforts to drive quality development in the industry and to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.

Manufactured in Suzhou, China, the new technology will be first available in Asia, with plans to expand to other markets.

For more information on the Copeland 50HP large scroll compressor, visit Copeland.com/en-sg/ 50HP large scroll compressor.

【*】The above data is derived or collected from Copeland's internal experiments. Actual results may vary depending on the environment and mode of use.

About Copeland

Copeland, a global provider of sustainable climate solutions, combines category-leading brands in compression, controls, software and monitoring for heating, cooling and refrigeration. With best-in-class engineering and design and the broadest portfolio of modulated solutions, we're not just setting the standard for compressor leadership; we're pioneering its evolution. Combining our technology with our smart energy management solutions, we can regulate, track and optimize conditions to help protect temperature-sensitive goods over land and sea, while delivering comfort in any space. Through energy-efficient products, regulation-ready solutions and expertise, we're revolutionizing the next generation of climate technology for the better. For more information, visit copeland.com .

SOURCE Copeland