SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty enthusiasts, get ready to rejoice. COSRX, a derm-favourite skincare brand, is excited to participate in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023, offering incredible discounts on some of our most beloved products. From October 14th to 15th, 2023, all members will have the opportunity to save big on a wide range of beauty essentials, including the below:

COSRX Announces Exclusive Deals on Skincare Essentials During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is a golden opportunity to invest in self-care and pamper yourself. Whether you're preparing for the upcoming cold weather, restocking your beauty essentials, or planning early holiday gifts, we've got you covered.

The Vitamin 23 Serum

If there's one thing we love more than skincare products that deliver amazing results, it's skincare products that deliver amazing results on the reasonable price. COSRX has a skin-brightening Vitamin C 23 Serum on sale for 30% off. The Vitamin C 23 Serum was made to help fade acne scars and revitalize dull skin. It's also rich in antioxidants, meaning your skin will be protected from environmental irritants. Numerous shoppers swear it's so effective at brightening skin, one even called it the "best vitamin C on the market."

The Retinol 0.1 Cream

Retinols are the go-to product for giving your skin a healthy, youthful glow, although they can be harsh for first time users and those with sensitive skin. The best way to avoid damaging your skin barrier is to start off by using your retinol once a week, and gradually increase the frequency of them.

COSRX's The Retinol 0.1 Cream, here, is perfect for first-time retinol users and has a reduced irritation solution that's been formulated with an optimum ratio of ingredients that helps prevent and correct early signs of ageing. Banishing your dull, lined and rough skin, COSRX's retinol leaves you with smooth and hydrated skin, as well as improving your skin's elasticity, preventing acne and fading scarring – truly a does-it-all product.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

With over 50 million views on TikTok, COSRX's Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is loved by celebs and the skincare world for its hydrating, skin barrier strengthening benefits. The viral essence can be beneficial in addressing skin issues like dryness, inflamed and irritated skin, acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles.

It has consistently held the top position in Amazon's Best Seller Ranking (BSR) #1 in Beauty & Personal Care Category, for over five consecutive weeks. Amazon shoppers love the viral essence so much that they've awarded it nearly 51,000 perfect ratings.

No snail mucin product is more popular than COSRX's snail mucin essence and right now, the K-beauty staple is on major sale. The celeb-loved essence that protects the skin from moisture loss to refresh your fall beauty routine on a budget.

