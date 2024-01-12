CRUNCHYROLL WINTER 2024 ANIME SEASON: "SOLO LEVELING," "FRIEREN: BEYOND JOURNEY'S END," "METALLIC ROUGE," "CLASSROOM OF THE ELITE," AND MORE

20+ New, Returning, and Continuing Series Streaming Every Week on Crunchyroll

CRUNCHYROLL WINTER 2024 ANIME CALENDAR

FOR SOUTHEAST ASIA

Crunchyroll announces an exciting lineup of anime content streaming on the platform this winter season

See below for the titles simulcasting weekly on Crunchyroll this Winter!

*** Schedule and dub languages are subject to change. Availability may vary by region ***

Dates listed below reflect new subtitled simulcast premieres only

JANUARY 1

Fluffy Paradise (EMT Squared) - Exclusive in Asia except Japan, Mainland China and Korea

When this overworked office lady finally meets her maker, she's reborn with an adorable ability to win the love of any nonhuman creature!( Official Trailer )

JANUARY 3

Classroom of the Elite Season 1, 2, 3 (Lerche)

Students from all classes must face a group exam known as the "mixed training camp." Fail and be expelled! Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage (Project No.9)

With no written rules, the real world is hard for gamer Tomozaki Fumiya, but he's about to get the experience he needs from a seasoned player. Dubs include: English.( Official Trailer )

JANUARY 5

Sasaki and Peeps (SILVER LINK.)

When Sasaki, a typical office worker, adopts a bird named Peeps, he quickly discovers that Peeps is actually a mage from another world! Dubs include: English.( Official Trailer )

JANUARY 6

The Demon Prince of Momochi House (Drive)

On her 16th birthday, Himari inherits the mysterious Momochi House and meets Aoi, a strange boy with a secret. Dubs include: English and Latin American Spanish.( Official Trailer )

A Sign of Affection (AJIADO Animation Studio)

Yuki is struggling in college when she's helped by a fellow student, Itsuomi, as their love

story begins.( Official Traile r)

Tales of Wedding Rings (Staple Entertainment)

Satou chases his true love to another realm. After they kiss, he suddenly becomes her groom and the Ring King!( Official Trailer )

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic (Studio Add and Shin-Ei Animation)

Accidentally summoned to another world, Usato discovers a unique aptitude for healing magic. Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi.( Official Trailer )

JANUARY 7

Solo Leveling (A-1 Pictures)

After being given a second chance at life, Sung Jinwoo seeks to discover the secrets behind his new powers. Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.( Official Trailer )

7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! (Studio KAI and HORNETS)

Rishe begins her seventh reincarnation as the bride of a prince who happens to be her killer in a past life!( Official Trailer )

JANUARY 8

'Tis Time for Torture Princess (Pine Jam)

The Princess of the Imperial Army is captured and faces tormenting treats, struggling to keep her lips sealed.( Official Trailer )

JANUARY 9

The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil (Children's Playground Entertainment) Exclusive in Asia except Japan, Mainland China and Korea

A demon sets out to recruit allies to protect his world from angels, but his main target is an angel herself. Dubs include: English.( Official Trailer )

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! (SILVER LINK. and BLADE)

These super adorable gals are turning the icy north into a hotbed of fashion and fun! Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi.( Official Trailer )

TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 1 and 2 (J.C.STAFF)

Makoto's growing power and expanding community of outcasts make him a fitting rival for the goddess. Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese( Official Trailer )

JANUARY 10

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord (Jumondou)

A girl reborn as an RPG villainess tries living in peace while fighting suspicion of being the Demon Lord.Dubs include: Hindi( Official Trailer )

Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp (MAHO FILM)

While atoning for her past-life sins, a doctor suddenly finds herself returned to that previous life!( Official Trailer )

JANUARY 11

Metallic Rouge (BONES)

When a group of androids revolt against the government, two partners are tasked with tracking them down. Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.( Official Trailer )

JANUARY 12

The Witch and the Beast (Yokohama Animation Laboratory)

Unlikely companions cursed by a witch set out for vengeance. Can they find the witch and reverse the curse? Dubs include: English.( Official Trailer )

JANUARY 13

BUCCHIGIRI?! (MAPPA)

Arajin Tomoshibi's reunion with his old pal Matakara Asamine takes an unexpected turn when a colossal genie decides to crash the party! Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi.( Official Trailer )

COMING SOON

One Piece – Egghead Island Arc (Toei Animation)

The stage is set for a new adventure on the Future Island of "Egghead". What awaits the Straw Hat Pirates when they finally meet the famous Dr. Vegapunk, the genius scientist of the Navy, and explore his research lab? ( Official Trailer )

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES Season 2 (A-1 Pictures)

When a magicless kid is forced to join Magic School, he relies on his ripped muscles to get by.( Official Trailer )

SERIES CONTINUING FROM FALL 2023

