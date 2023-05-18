Crypto exchange YAX lands in Hong Kong

Planning to proactively apply for virtual asset trading platform licence with the regulator in Hong Kong

Committed to being the sought-after crypto exchange in the global financial center

HONG KONG, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto exchange YAX today announced its official arrival in Hong Kong, highlighting its plan to apply for the virtual asset trading platform licence from the city's Securities and Futures Commission.

"We at YAX are optimistic about the Hong Kong Government's dedication to leveraging Web3 to consolidate the city's global influence in the financial sector, and supportive of the measures to refine the regulatory system. We are on our way to becoming one of the top sought-after crypto exchanges in Hong Kong, where local investors have been longing for a compliant, reliable, efficient, and user-friendly trading platform for virtual assets." said a YAX spokesperson.

"The company will continuously dive into the innovation groundwork so as to bring the best possible user experience. We will also provide our YAXers with more thoughtful, all-inclusive, and high-quality virtual assets-related services," the spokesperson added.

The company is committed to bridging its users easy and equal access to virtual assets through its app YAX, with services including trading, and instant market news.

In terms of trading speed, market quotes, intelligent analysis systems, and risk control mechanisms, YAX offers YAXers reliable and easy-to-use tools, in combination with diversified portfolios of Web3 products.

About YAX

YAX, a global crypto exchange founded in June 2022, has a team with over a decade of expertise in the financial industry. The company's business covers virtual assets trading, virtual asset custody, and more. YAX supports virtual assets with high liquidity including ETH, BTC, and USDT.

The platform gained wide recognition from users prior to its official product launch in early 2023. Within 15 minutes after the user pre-registration started, some 3,000 users signed up among the first batch. For more information, please visit: https://yax.hk

SOURCE YAX