DALA Awards 2025" Announces Grand Winners -- MTR Corporation, Lenovo PCCW Solutions, e‑banner, and Tat Lee Take Top Honors

The Data & AI Literacy Association

24 Nov, 2025, 11:00 CST

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Data & AI Literacy Association (DALA), with Cyberport as Strategic Partner and strong support from the HKSAR Government's Digital Policy Office, the DALA Awards 2025 Presentation Ceremony concluded successfully on 19 November 2025. This year's Awards received an enthusiastic response, attracting over one hundred participants from across the Individual, SME (small and medium‑sized enterprises), Corporate and Enabler (solution provider) divisions. After a rigorous selection process by a professional judging panel, 35 winners were chosen. Among them, MTR Corporation, Lenovo PCCW Solutions, e‑banner and Tat Lee stood out for their exemplary performance and were honoured with the Grand Awards in their respective divisions.

(From left) Representative from Lenovo PCCW Solutions (Grand Award – Enabler), e-banner Limited (Grand Award – SME), Dr Toa Charm, Founding Chairman of DALA, Mr Tat Lee (Grand Award – Individual) and MTR Corporation Limited (Grand Award – Corporate)
The DALA Awards 2025 aims to recognise individuals and organisations that have successfully implemented data‑driven solutions and made significant contributions to advancing data and AI literacy, fostering data‑ and AI‑driven cultures, and promoting real‑world adoption. By doing so, the Awards seek to enhance operational efficiency and drive business growth. This year's programme is dedicated to driving the development and adoption of data and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. It not only helps participants keep pace with the latest technological trends, enhance industry reputation and strengthen brand image, but also provides a platform for industry exchange and business collaboration.

By bringing together a wide range of industry partners and supporting organisations, the Awards showcase Hong Kong's leadership in the data economy and smart city development, further advancing the city's position as an international hub for data and AI innovation.

This year's participants demonstrated outstanding performance in both data and AI applications, as well as solution quality. Award-winning individuals and organizations impressed the judging panel during interviews with their excellence in data-driven decision-making and AI innovation. The organizing committee looks forward to seeing these winners continue to champion an AI-first, data-driven corporate culture, inspiring more organizations to embark on digital transformation and collectively strengthen Hong Kong's intelligent technology ecosystem.

Dr Toa Charm, Founding Chairman of DALA: "Data and artificial intelligence are not only reshaping industries — they are also becoming an increasingly vital economic pillar for Hong Kong. The Data & AI Literacy Association (DALA) has been dedicated to enhancing society's literacy in data and AI, opening new opportunities for both the business community and the public sector. This year, we are especially encouraged by the active participation of companies from different industries, global technology leaders, start‑ups, and in particular SMEs, who have demonstrated practical AI applications, an AI‑first culture, and exemplary best practices in ethical AI and data governance."

Mr Daniel Cheing, JP, Deputy Commissioner (Digital Infrastructure), Digital Policy Office, said:

"Data not only drives innovation but also fuels economic and social development, creating boundless opportunities. Since the launch of the Government's Open Data Policy, bureaux, departments and public‑private organisations have been actively releasing datasets for free through the 'Open Data Portal'. To fully harness the value of data, the development of artificial intelligence is indispensable. The Government is promoting the growth of the AI ecosystem through multi‑pronged strategies. With a focus on 'strengthening infrastructure and driving application‑oriented development', we strive to foster deeper and broader AI integration across industries, while upholding security and risk management.

The DALA Awards 2025 recognises outstanding individuals and organisations for their work in data literacy, data culture and data governance, and this year introduces new AI‑focused elements to honour innovators who are harnessing data and AI to drive transformation. We hope all awardees will continue leading efforts to raise AI and data literacy, unlocking new value for Hong Kong's economy and elevating quality of life for all."

Mr Victor Yim ,head of fintech of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, said " There was a great turnout at the event, with attendees showing high energy and enthusiasm. It's wonderful to see such a strong response and quality participation, especially in just the second year. We're already looking forward to next year's."

Winners (Summary) 

Categories

Name of Each Awards

Award Tier

Awardee

Company

Individual

Best Data & AI CEO Award

Gold

Tat Lee

WeLab Bank

Merit

Dr Jason Chan, MH, JP

PolyU SPEED (School of Professional Education and Executive Development)

Merit

Tiffany Chan

iCare 傳恩惠您

Best Data & AI Leader Award

Gold

Louis Mah

Maxim's caterer limited

Merit

Laura Cao

Hang Seng Bank

Merit

Lily Lai

Airport Authority Hong Kong

Grand Award - Individual

Tat Lee

Categories

Name of Each Awards

Award Tier

Awardee

SME

Best SME Data & AI Award

Gold

e-banner Limited

Merit

Cheung Kee Hong Limited

Merit

Kanaya AI Technology Limited

Merit

LEE'S Cleaning Services Co., Ltd.

Grand Award - SME

e-banner Limited









Categories

Name of Each Awards

Award Tier

Awardee

Corporate

Best AI Adoption Award

Gold

MTR Corporation Limited

Merit

AECOM

Merit

Chow Sang Sang Jewellery Co Ltd

Merit

HKT

Merit

Cafe de Coral Group



Best AI Ethics Award

Gold

AIA International Limited



Best Data & AI Talent Cultivation Award

Gold

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Merit

Pinpoint Asia Limited

Merit

Cafe de Coral Group



Best Data Culture Award

Gold

Cafe de Coral Fast Food

Merit

The Bank of East Asia, Limited



Best Data Governance Award

Gold

CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited

Merit

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Merit

Prudential Hong Kong Limited



Grand Award - Corporate

MTR Corporation Limited

Categories

Name of Each Awards 

Award Tier

Awardee

Enabler

Best Data & AI Enablement Award

Gold

Maxim's Caterers Ltd.

Merit

HKT Limited

Merit

MTR Corporation Limited

Merit

Google Cloud

Merit

NCSI (HK) Limited



Best Data & AI Literacy Empowerment Award

Gold

Data Mindset Academy

Merit

OpenCertHub Academy

Merit

South China Morning Post



Best LLM Implementation Award

Gold

Lenovo PCCW Solutions

Merit

AXA Hong Kong and Macau

Merit

Global Technology Integrator




Grand Award - Enabler

Lenovo PCCW Solutions

For more information, https://DALAhk.org/2025-DALAawards/ or email to [email protected]。 

About us

Founded in 2022, the Data & AI Literacy Association (DALA) empowers industry and society with data and AI literacy. As a collaborative platform bridging business, government, and academia, DALA enables organizations and individuals to embrace responsible, AI‑first and data‑driven culture and practices. Through forums, study trips, research, surveys, and the annual DALA Awards, it fosters data and AI innovation, strengthens ethical and data governance, and advances Hong Kong's role as a global innovation and technology hub.

