DALA Awards 2025" Announces Grand Winners -- MTR Corporation, Lenovo PCCW Solutions, e‑banner, and Tat Lee Take Top Honors
24 Nov, 2025
HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Data & AI Literacy Association (DALA), with Cyberport as Strategic Partner and strong support from the HKSAR Government's Digital Policy Office, the DALA Awards 2025 Presentation Ceremony concluded successfully on 19 November 2025. This year's Awards received an enthusiastic response, attracting over one hundred participants from across the Individual, SME (small and medium‑sized enterprises), Corporate and Enabler (solution provider) divisions. After a rigorous selection process by a professional judging panel, 35 winners were chosen. Among them, MTR Corporation, Lenovo PCCW Solutions, e‑banner and Tat Lee stood out for their exemplary performance and were honoured with the Grand Awards in their respective divisions.
The DALA Awards 2025 aims to recognise individuals and organisations that have successfully implemented data‑driven solutions and made significant contributions to advancing data and AI literacy, fostering data‑ and AI‑driven cultures, and promoting real‑world adoption. By doing so, the Awards seek to enhance operational efficiency and drive business growth. This year's programme is dedicated to driving the development and adoption of data and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. It not only helps participants keep pace with the latest technological trends, enhance industry reputation and strengthen brand image, but also provides a platform for industry exchange and business collaboration.
By bringing together a wide range of industry partners and supporting organisations, the Awards showcase Hong Kong's leadership in the data economy and smart city development, further advancing the city's position as an international hub for data and AI innovation.
This year's participants demonstrated outstanding performance in both data and AI applications, as well as solution quality. Award-winning individuals and organizations impressed the judging panel during interviews with their excellence in data-driven decision-making and AI innovation. The organizing committee looks forward to seeing these winners continue to champion an AI-first, data-driven corporate culture, inspiring more organizations to embark on digital transformation and collectively strengthen Hong Kong's intelligent technology ecosystem.
Dr Toa Charm, Founding Chairman of DALA: "Data and artificial intelligence are not only reshaping industries — they are also becoming an increasingly vital economic pillar for Hong Kong. The Data & AI Literacy Association (DALA) has been dedicated to enhancing society's literacy in data and AI, opening new opportunities for both the business community and the public sector. This year, we are especially encouraged by the active participation of companies from different industries, global technology leaders, start‑ups, and in particular SMEs, who have demonstrated practical AI applications, an AI‑first culture, and exemplary best practices in ethical AI and data governance."
Mr Daniel Cheing, JP, Deputy Commissioner (Digital Infrastructure), Digital Policy Office, said:
"Data not only drives innovation but also fuels economic and social development, creating boundless opportunities. Since the launch of the Government's Open Data Policy, bureaux, departments and public‑private organisations have been actively releasing datasets for free through the 'Open Data Portal'. To fully harness the value of data, the development of artificial intelligence is indispensable. The Government is promoting the growth of the AI ecosystem through multi‑pronged strategies. With a focus on 'strengthening infrastructure and driving application‑oriented development', we strive to foster deeper and broader AI integration across industries, while upholding security and risk management.
The DALA Awards 2025 recognises outstanding individuals and organisations for their work in data literacy, data culture and data governance, and this year introduces new AI‑focused elements to honour innovators who are harnessing data and AI to drive transformation. We hope all awardees will continue leading efforts to raise AI and data literacy, unlocking new value for Hong Kong's economy and elevating quality of life for all."
Mr Victor Yim ,head of fintech of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, said " There was a great turnout at the event, with attendees showing high energy and enthusiasm. It's wonderful to see such a strong response and quality participation, especially in just the second year. We're already looking forward to next year's."
Winners (Summary)
|
Categories
|
Name of Each Awards
|
Award Tier
|
Awardee
|
Company
|
Individual
|
Best Data & AI CEO Award
|
Gold
|
Tat Lee
|
WeLab Bank
|
Merit
|
Dr Jason Chan, MH, JP
|
PolyU SPEED (School of Professional Education and Executive Development)
|
Merit
|
Tiffany Chan
|
iCare 傳恩惠您
|
Best Data & AI Leader Award
|
Gold
|
Louis Mah
|
Maxim's caterer limited
|
Merit
|
Laura Cao
|
Hang Seng Bank
|
Merit
|
Lily Lai
|
Airport Authority Hong Kong
|
Grand Award - Individual
|
Tat Lee
|
Categories
|
Name of Each Awards
|
Award Tier
|
Awardee
|
SME
|
Best SME Data & AI Award
|
Gold
|
e-banner Limited
|
Merit
|
Cheung Kee Hong Limited
|
Merit
|
Kanaya AI Technology Limited
|
Merit
|
LEE'S Cleaning Services Co., Ltd.
|
Grand Award - SME
|
e-banner Limited
|
Categories
|
Name of Each Awards
|
Award Tier
|
Awardee
|
Corporate
|
Best AI Adoption Award
|
Gold
|
MTR Corporation Limited
|
Merit
|
AECOM
|
Merit
|
Chow Sang Sang Jewellery Co Ltd
|
Merit
|
HKT
|
Merit
|
Cafe de Coral Group
|
Best AI Ethics Award
|
Gold
|
AIA International Limited
|
Best Data & AI Talent Cultivation Award
|
Gold
|
The Bank of East Asia, Limited
|
Merit
|
Pinpoint Asia Limited
|
Merit
|
Cafe de Coral Group
|
Best Data Culture Award
|
Gold
|
Cafe de Coral Fast Food
|
Merit
|
The Bank of East Asia, Limited
|
Best Data Governance Award
|
Gold
|
CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited
|
Merit
|
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
|
Merit
|
Prudential Hong Kong Limited
|
Grand Award - Corporate
|
MTR Corporation Limited
|
Categories
|
Name of Each Awards
|
Award Tier
|
Awardee
|
Enabler
|
Best Data & AI Enablement Award
|
Gold
|
Maxim's Caterers Ltd.
|
Merit
|
HKT Limited
|
Merit
|
MTR Corporation Limited
|
Merit
|
Google Cloud
|
Merit
|
NCSI (HK) Limited
|
Best Data & AI Literacy Empowerment Award
|
Gold
|
Data Mindset Academy
|
Merit
|
OpenCertHub Academy
|
Merit
|
South China Morning Post
|
Best LLM Implementation Award
|
Gold
|
Lenovo PCCW Solutions
|
Merit
|
AXA Hong Kong and Macau
|
Merit
|
Global Technology Integrator
|
Grand Award - Enabler
|
Lenovo PCCW Solutions
For more information, https://DALAhk.org/2025-DALAawards/ or email to [email protected]。
About us
Founded in 2022, the Data & AI Literacy Association (DALA) empowers industry and society with data and AI literacy. As a collaborative platform bridging business, government, and academia, DALA enables organizations and individuals to embrace responsible, AI‑first and data‑driven culture and practices. Through forums, study trips, research, surveys, and the annual DALA Awards, it fosters data and AI innovation, strengthens ethical and data governance, and advances Hong Kong's role as a global innovation and technology hub.
