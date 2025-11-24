DALA Awards 2025" Announces Grand Winners -- MTR Corporation, Lenovo PCCW Solutions, e‑banner, and Tat Lee Take Top Honors

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Data & AI Literacy Association (DALA), with Cyberport as Strategic Partner and strong support from the HKSAR Government's Digital Policy Office, the DALA Awards 2025 Presentation Ceremony concluded successfully on 19 November 2025. This year's Awards received an enthusiastic response, attracting over one hundred participants from across the Individual, SME (small and medium‑sized enterprises), Corporate and Enabler (solution provider) divisions. After a rigorous selection process by a professional judging panel, 35 winners were chosen. Among them, MTR Corporation, Lenovo PCCW Solutions, e‑banner and Tat Lee stood out for their exemplary performance and were honoured with the Grand Awards in their respective divisions.

(From left) Representative from Lenovo PCCW Solutions (Grand Award – Enabler), e-banner Limited (Grand Award – SME), Dr Toa Charm, Founding Chairman of DALA, Mr Tat Lee (Grand Award – Individual) and MTR Corporation Limited (Grand Award – Corporate)

The DALA Awards 2025 aims to recognise individuals and organisations that have successfully implemented data‑driven solutions and made significant contributions to advancing data and AI literacy, fostering data‑ and AI‑driven cultures, and promoting real‑world adoption. By doing so, the Awards seek to enhance operational efficiency and drive business growth. This year's programme is dedicated to driving the development and adoption of data and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. It not only helps participants keep pace with the latest technological trends, enhance industry reputation and strengthen brand image, but also provides a platform for industry exchange and business collaboration.

By bringing together a wide range of industry partners and supporting organisations, the Awards showcase Hong Kong's leadership in the data economy and smart city development, further advancing the city's position as an international hub for data and AI innovation.

This year's participants demonstrated outstanding performance in both data and AI applications, as well as solution quality. Award-winning individuals and organizations impressed the judging panel during interviews with their excellence in data-driven decision-making and AI innovation. The organizing committee looks forward to seeing these winners continue to champion an AI-first, data-driven corporate culture, inspiring more organizations to embark on digital transformation and collectively strengthen Hong Kong's intelligent technology ecosystem.

Dr Toa Charm, Founding Chairman of DALA: "Data and artificial intelligence are not only reshaping industries — they are also becoming an increasingly vital economic pillar for Hong Kong. The Data & AI Literacy Association (DALA) has been dedicated to enhancing society's literacy in data and AI, opening new opportunities for both the business community and the public sector. This year, we are especially encouraged by the active participation of companies from different industries, global technology leaders, start‑ups, and in particular SMEs, who have demonstrated practical AI applications, an AI‑first culture, and exemplary best practices in ethical AI and data governance."

Mr Daniel Cheing, JP, Deputy Commissioner (Digital Infrastructure), Digital Policy Office, said:

"Data not only drives innovation but also fuels economic and social development, creating boundless opportunities. Since the launch of the Government's Open Data Policy, bureaux, departments and public‑private organisations have been actively releasing datasets for free through the 'Open Data Portal'. To fully harness the value of data, the development of artificial intelligence is indispensable. The Government is promoting the growth of the AI ecosystem through multi‑pronged strategies. With a focus on 'strengthening infrastructure and driving application‑oriented development', we strive to foster deeper and broader AI integration across industries, while upholding security and risk management.

The DALA Awards 2025 recognises outstanding individuals and organisations for their work in data literacy, data culture and data governance, and this year introduces new AI‑focused elements to honour innovators who are harnessing data and AI to drive transformation. We hope all awardees will continue leading efforts to raise AI and data literacy, unlocking new value for Hong Kong's economy and elevating quality of life for all."

Mr Victor Yim ,head of fintech of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, said " There was a great turnout at the event, with attendees showing high energy and enthusiasm. It's wonderful to see such a strong response and quality participation, especially in just the second year. We're already looking forward to next year's."

Winners (Summary)

Categories Name of Each Awards Award Tier Awardee Company Individual Best Data & AI CEO Award Gold Tat Lee WeLab Bank Merit Dr Jason Chan, MH, JP PolyU SPEED (School of Professional Education and Executive Development) Merit Tiffany Chan iCare 傳恩惠您 Best Data & AI Leader Award Gold Louis Mah Maxim's caterer limited Merit Laura Cao Hang Seng Bank Merit Lily Lai Airport Authority Hong Kong Grand Award - Individual Tat Lee

Categories Name of Each Awards Award Tier Awardee

SME Best SME Data & AI Award Gold e-banner Limited

Merit Cheung Kee Hong Limited

Merit Kanaya AI Technology Limited

Merit LEE'S Cleaning Services Co., Ltd.

Grand Award - SME e-banner Limited





















Categories Name of Each Awards Award Tier Awardee Corporate Best AI Adoption Award Gold MTR Corporation Limited Merit AECOM Merit Chow Sang Sang Jewellery Co Ltd Merit HKT Merit Cafe de Coral Group





Best AI Ethics Award Gold AIA International Limited





Best Data & AI Talent Cultivation Award Gold The Bank of East Asia, Limited Merit Pinpoint Asia Limited Merit Cafe de Coral Group





Best Data Culture Award Gold Cafe de Coral Fast Food Merit The Bank of East Asia, Limited





Best Data Governance Award Gold CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited Merit Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Merit Prudential Hong Kong Limited





Grand Award - Corporate MTR Corporation Limited

Categories Name of Each Awards Award Tier Awardee Enabler Best Data & AI Enablement Award Gold Maxim's Caterers Ltd. Merit HKT Limited Merit MTR Corporation Limited Merit Google Cloud Merit NCSI (HK) Limited





Best Data & AI Literacy Empowerment Award Gold Data Mindset Academy Merit OpenCertHub Academy Merit South China Morning Post





Best LLM Implementation Award Gold Lenovo PCCW Solutions Merit AXA Hong Kong and Macau Merit Global Technology Integrator





Grand Award - Enabler Lenovo PCCW Solutions

For more information, https://DALAhk.org/2025-DALAawards/ or email to [email protected] 。

About us

Founded in 2022, the Data & AI Literacy Association (DALA) empowers industry and society with data and AI literacy. As a collaborative platform bridging business, government, and academia, DALA enables organizations and individuals to embrace responsible, AI‑first and data‑driven culture and practices. Through forums, study trips, research, surveys, and the annual DALA Awards, it fosters data and AI innovation, strengthens ethical and data governance, and advances Hong Kong's role as a global innovation and technology hub.

