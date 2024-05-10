Datarize Scores $11 M in Series B to Supercharge CRM Marketing for Shopify-Powered E-commerce Growth

SEOUL, South Korea, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datarize, a leading provider of data-driven CRM marketing solutions in South Korea, just wrapped up a successful Series B funding round, securing $11 million. Atinum Investment led the round, with participation from Stonebridge Ventures and Mirae Asset Ventures.

Datarize offers a user-friendly solution designed to automatically gather and analyze both website and customer data. This enables businesses to streamline processes such as personalized campaign creation, audience segmentation, delivery, operations, and performance analysis. The platform's ability to organize analyzed data into key metrics, funnels, cohorts, and segments provides businesses with immediate insights into their e-commerce growth needs. Additionally, Datarize stands out from competitors by offering robust customization features for automation, content creation, and audience targeting.

Despite tough market conditions, Datarize has demonstrated impressive growth, boasting a threefold increase in revenue compared to the previous year and an impressive service retention rate of over 95%. It serves over 500 Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) brands, boosting metrics like average purchase conversion rate by 8% and achieving a ROAS (Return on Ad Spend) of 3,854%.

With an eye on global expansion, Datarize has strategically established subsidiaries in key markets such as the United States and Japan. The company's entry into the global market is further highlighted by the recent launch of services within Shopify.

Atinum Investment has underscored Datarize's dominant position in South Korea's CRM market, praising its expertise in collecting, analyzing, and leveraging customer data for personalized marketing efforts. The investment firm also expressed excitement about Datarize's track record, particularly its past successes in M&A activities within the related data sector, and eagerly anticipates the company's continued global expansion.

Reflecting on the successful funding round, Datarize CEO Seongmoo Kim emphasizes the significance of securing an $11 million investment amid ongoing challenges in venture investment. Kim said "we are committed to further improving and promoting our services, showing our ability to grow both locally and globally."

About Datarize:

Datarize, a member company of Global Digital Innovation Network (formerly known as Born2Global Centre), is a leading provider of data-driven CRM marketing solutions in South Korea, empowering businesses to automate personalized campaigns and optimize customer engagement. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Datarize is dedicated to driving growth for businesses in an increasingly data-centric world.

SOURCE Datarize