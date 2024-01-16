Denodo gains momentum in Thailand with growing demand for next-generation logical data management

Thailand is one of Denodo's focus markets as the company's overall APAC business growth supersedes other regions; affirms the opportunities for Denodo's data innovations and solutions

BANGKOK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Denodo, a leader in data management, is committed to growing its presence in Thailand to deliver the next frontier in logical data management, led by Dr Nitipong Boon-Long, Country Director of Thailand; and overseen by Robin Fong, Regional Vice President & General Manager of ASEAN & Korea.

Denodo Country Director of Thailand Dr Nitipong Boon-Long (third from left); STelligence CEO/Founder Dr. Santisook Limepeeticharoenchot (fourth from left); Denodo Executive Vice President Suresh Chandrasekaran (fifth from left)

Working closely with leading Thai System Integrators, Denodo recently partnered with one of the largest healthcare providers in Thailand, who deployed Denodo to substantially improve its Hospital Information System (HIS) for enhanced patient care and improved operational efficiency. This collaboration signifies Denodo's strategic venture into Thailand's healthcare sector – positioning Denodo as accelerating excellence in healthcare through digitally-driven healthcare data management. Denodo's logical approach to data management – poised to drive digital transformation for Thai enterprises, is also particularly evident through the partnerships Denodo has forged with the likes of STelligence and Inteltion.

"We are delighted to be joining forces with Denodo to help solve the data challenges of Thai enterprises. Denodo's award-winning platform is highly respected in the data management landscape, and their dedication to addressing the specific data challenges faced by Thai enterprises on their digital transformation journey, along with their commitment to robust data governance, is second to none", said Dr. Santisook Limepeeticharoenchot, CEO/Founder of STelligence.

Denodo Platform is the leading data integration, management, and delivery platform using a logical approach to enable self-service business intelligence (BI), data science, hybrid/multi-cloud data integration, and enterprise data services. Leveraging Denodo Platform, organizations acquire timely, trusted, and integrated datasets for faster analytics and informed business decisions. Some of the most well-recognized Fortune 500 and Global 1000 brands trust the Denodo Platform to improve customer experiences, gain operational efficiencies and agility, achieve self-service data democratization, and realize IT infrastructure modernization.

At Denodo's recent annual technical retreat which brings together more than 200 technical team members from its offices worldwide, the team discussed on adding new features and functions, as well as other technical aspects of the Denodo platform. The retreat was held in Bangkok, Thailand – one of the burgeoning markets for Denodo in APAC, and in view of continued investment bolstering its growth trajectory in the region. Denodo's product and services roadmap to help organizations with digital transformation, advanced analytics, and hybrid/multi-cloud solutions was also discussed at the retreat.

"For the past few years, we have been observing strong growth of our business in APAC, as many forward-looking organizations are embracing a logical data management foundation to accelerate AI and self-service initiatives and in turn propel their business growth," said Suresh Chandrasekaran, Executive Vice President of Denodo.

"Thailand is one of the markets within APAC where we are betting big on our future growth and we already see signs of our success in this part of the world, in terms of both customer acquisition and new partnerships. While we already close to a hundred enterprise customers across APAC region using our platform for their digital transformation journey, we look forward to helping hundreds more to become more competitive through higher levels of data utilization and compliance, and achieve a radical impact in operational efficiencies."

About Denodo

Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading data integration, management, and delivery platform using a logical approach to enable self-service business intelligence (BI), data science, hybrid/multi-cloud data integration, and enterprise data services. Realizing more than 400% ROI and millions of dollars in benefits, Denodo's customers across large enterprises and mid-market companies in 30+ industries have received payback in less than 6 months. For more information, visit www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 (US) / +44 (0) 20 7869 8053 (UK) / +65 6950 7489 (Singapore).

