DSA 2024: Viettel Sets Strategic Expansion in Malaysia's Defense and High-Tech Markets

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At DSA & NATSEC 2024, Viettel High Tech has signed strategic partnership agreements with leading companies in Malaysia including MIM Defense (reputable provider in high technology military products) and Transpro (40-year-experienced hi-tech System Integrator in Military and Telecommunication sector). These strategic partnership agreements will utilize the strength of both sides to develop business opportunities in SEA region.

Viettel Sets Strategic Expansion in Malaysia’s Defense and High-Tech Markets

Accordingly, MIM Defense, with their comprehensive knowledge and experience in Malaysia market, will be the key partner in marketing, seeking for opportunity and distributing Viettel High Tech's product in Malaysia, especially in the field of defense and security. Detailed list of products set out to be partnered includes Communications, Electro-Optics, Radar, Multi-system Integration, Electronic Warfare. Similarly, Viettel High Tech will be the product marketing channel of MIM Defense in Vietnam, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. These are the markets Viettel has affirmed their brand in the field.

Rear Admiral Dato Alias, President of MIM Defense, affirmed: "Our partnership with Viettel positions MIM Defense to deliver top-tier solutions to the Malaysian government. Moving forward, this collaboration will enable an exchange of resources, expertise, and technologies that will strengthen the defense industries of both nations. We are particularly well-equipped in integration and providing product consignment to the Navy capabilities that are critical given the urgent maritime security needs in Malaysia. Viettel's products have met our high standards and expectations ".

Nguyen Vu Ha, CEO of Viettel High Tech highlights: "Customization is the key strength of VHT. We are confident in fulfilling any specific requirements from customers. With this partnership, we sincerely hope our trusted partner MIM Defense can enable VHT solutions bring better value to our prospective customers, especially Malaysian Army in coming time".

Viettel's key products leverage the latest technology platforms to ensure dependable performance in modern warfare environments. In the field of Military Communications, our models feature advanced technologies that facilitate smart shortwave transmission lines, allowing the system to automatically and swiftly select the best frequency, speed, and bandwidth. This capability ensures stable and reliable communications over distances up to several thousand kilometers. For Radar, we have developed state-of-the-art near and medium-range maritime radar systems tailored for naval operations. Our Electro-Optics products are designed with high aiming stability and large focal length optical lenses, enabling the detection of targets from several tens of kilometers away. These products are compact and offer extensive connectivity, making them easily integrable with onboard command and control systems. In Electronic Warfare, Viettel has pioneered early warning systems and electronic intelligence/reconnaissance technologies that can autonomously detect, analyze, and identify radio-emitting targets, with easy updates and upgrades built into the design.

During the opening ceremony, Viettel High Tech finalized a strategic cooperation agreement with TRANSPRO, a leading Malaysian company. As part of this agreement, Transpro will act as Viettel's distribution channel in Malaysia, focusing on critical sectors. These include Modelling & Simulation, with an emphasis on combat training simulation systems, as well as 5G Private networks and advanced military communications solutions.

About MIM Defense (Malaysia) - Malaysia's leading company in providing high-tech military product systems with a variety of products: Electro-optics, communications, multi-system integration with a focus on electronic warfare environments. MIM Defense constantly aims to continuously provide the best quality of service and stay at the forefront of technology trends, with the goal of creating value for Malaysia.

About Transpro (Malaysia) - Transpro Sdn. Bhd., established in 1986 with extensive experience and strong relationships with domestic partners. Transpro aims to become a leading solution integrator of information technology solutions and technology transformation support for organizations.

About Viettel High Tech (Vietnam) - Viettel High Technology Industry Corporation (Viettel High Tech) serves as a cornerstone within the Viettel Group's industry - high technology sector. Viettel High Tech consistently broadens its research, expertise, and production capabilities in response to the pressing demand for weapons, technical equipment, and next-generation weaponry. Currently, Viettel High Tech places significant emphasis on promoting the export of "Make in Vietnam" products to key global markets.

Media Contact:

Le Thuy Mai - Director of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation