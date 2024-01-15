DUY TAN JSC HONORED "ASIA'S BEST PERFORMING COMPANIES" AT THE 2023 ACES AWARDS

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duy Tan JSC - the leading supplier of rigid plastic packaging and household product in Vietnam is the only representative of the plastic industry to be named in the category "ASIA'S BEST PERFORMING COMPANIES" at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2023.

Mr. Chamornwut Tamnarnchit - General Director of Duy Tan JSC received the award on stage

On the evening of November 24, 2023, organized by MORS Group, the ACES Awards 2023 ceremony was held in Malaysia with the presence of more than 60 businesses and entrepreneurs with outstanding achievements, contributing to sustainable development in countries and across Asia.

At the event, Duy Tan was honored to be on the list of "ASIA'S BEST PERFORMING COMPANIES". Due to its appropriate and adaptable development strategy in the face of market fluctuations and challenges, Duy Tan has been able to sustain growth and efficiency in its operations, finance, and manufacturing while also preserving its reputation as a brand and moving toward becoming an Asian-focused business.

In 2021, after becoming a member of SCG Packaging (SCGP) - ASEAN's leading comprehensive packaging solution provider, Duy Tan continues to expand its scope to serve domestic and multinational corporations, customers, and consumers. In the rigid packaging segment, Duy Tan's bottles, cap & closure are favored by many leading brands with a system spanning more than 60 countries. In the household plastics segment, Duy Tan also maintains its market leadership position with more than 60,000 points of sale and is valued at $ 31 million by Forbes.

Mr. Chamornwut Tamnarnchit - General Director stated: "In our upcoming strategy, Duy is determined to achieve the goal of becoming the leading supplier of rigid plastic packaging and household products in Southeast Asia by 2027. The company will heavily invest in new technologies, develop premium product lines, and expand into export markets. Concurrently, Duy Tan is committed to implementing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, aiming for a circular economy and making meaningful contributions to the community for sustainable development in the future."

Established in 1987 in HCM City, Vietnam, Duy Tan JSC is a comprehensive supplier of rigid plastic packaging solutions, premium plastic products, including household and industrial products. The products are manufactured from certified raw materials, with outstanding technology from Germany, Japan, and international standards: ISO, BRC Global, ISCC PLUS.

