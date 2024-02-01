"E-Research" Mobile App Officially Launched Delivering Cutting-Edge Market Insights to Global Investors

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddid Financial ("the Group") is proud to announce the official rollout of its innovative mobile application, "E-Research" to offer exclusive in-depth market analysis for global investors. The app has debuted on App Store and Google Play in Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia, offering free access to professional Chinese and English equity, macro-economic trends and strategic research reports from Eddid Research.

The "E-Research" app integrates years of work from Eddid Research, covering Hong Kong, Mainland China, the US and other major markets, focusing on different investment products like stocks, derivatives, futures, etc. The app offers a suite of comprehensive investment analysis tools across several dedicated sections:

Macro Strategies: Incisive commentary on the latest movements in the Hong Kong and US stock markets, coupled with investment strategy recommendations.

The app also grants access to a vast archive of Eddid Research's reports, categorized for ease of navigation, allowing users to delve into market history and trends with unparalleled depth.

Looking ahead , the app will have more sections addressing topics like trusts, bonds, and wealth management, and will also feature a variety of short videos to cater to the diverse preferences of its audience with engaging multimedia material. Currently, E-Research serves major financial market consumers worldwide by offering versions in both Chinese and English , with plans to introduce additional languages to broaden its reach and solidify the Group's global market presence..

Leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI and big data, E-Research remains committed to delivering astute macro and sector-specific analyses. Through professional research and personalized content design, "E-Research" is dedicated to aiding investors around the globe in navigating the complexities of the investment landscape with confidence and clarity.

All opinions, news, analysis, quotations, or other information contained in the information released to you through this Software are solely intended for general market commentary, and do not constitute an offer, solicitation or recommendation by ESFL to buy or sell any securities, futures, options or other financial products or request or provide any services or financial advice.

SOURCE Eddid Financial