Eeva Medical Aesthetic Clinic moves to brand new location at Raffles Place, launches fresh website

Ushering in a new era of growth, Eeva Aesthetics focuses all efforts on bringing game-changing technology to the medical aesthetic space, starting with expanding EMFACE in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eeva Medical Aesthetic Clinic launches their brand new space in the heart of Singapore's CBD. Now situated at Raffles Place, Eeva Aesthetics is better poised to service patients old and new.

To celebrate four years of delivering results that patients want, Eeva Aesthetics welcomes a new phase of growth and expansion with a new website, along with new treatments and technology. Eeva Aesthetics constantly pushes boundaries to stay on top of the industry through continuous application, new technology and at the heart of it, listening to patients.

Eeva Medical Aesthetic Clinic moves to a brand new location at Raffles Place.

"At Eeva Aesthetics, we strongly believe in growing along with technology," says Dr Grace Ling, Medical Director, Eeva Medical Aesthetic Clinic. "We avoid limiting ourselves to the same, traditional practices. Instead, we constantly look for the best tools in the aesthetic space. Ultimately, medical technology and procedures are only tools in the holistic care of our patients — the final goal is to deliver results that our patients want, by listening to their needs and creating a realistic, customised and safe treatment plan. Using medical technology, we empower people to age well and feel confident in their bodies."

From September onwards, patients can enjoy EMFACE at Eeva Aesthetics, the only non-invasive facelift option that uses simultaneous technology to enhance facial muscle tones, allowing it to be pain- and needle-free. EMFACE is also the only FDA-approved face-lifting technology that works on muscle tone, applying a patented combination of Synchronized Radiofrequency and the HIFES facial muscle stimulation. Synchronized RF heats the dermis to stimulate collagen and elastin production, while HIFES selectively contracts facial muscles to increase muscle tone to give a natural face lift and fewer wrinkles. Additionally, Eeva Aesthetics will be the first clinic in Raffles Place to offer EMFACE technology.

With a collective experience of 40 years in medical and aesthetic practice between two female doctors, Dr Lim Luping and Dr Grace Ling, Eeva Aesthetics excels in areas such as acne scar treatment, anti-aging and body contouring solutions. With the new space, Eeva Aesthetics will continue to build upon these anchor services through customised solutions. Building its methodology on listening, communicating and customisation allows Eeva Aesthetics to provide tailored treatments, instead of standard, one-size-fits-all procedures. From one-on-one consultations with doctors to regular follow-ups post treatment, the entire journey is centred around the patient.

Eeva Medical Aesthetic Clinic is now located at 20 Cecil Street #09-06, PLUS building Singapore 049705

[ Next to CapitaSpring and Republic Plaza ]

MRT: Raffles Place (EWL), Telok Ayer (DTL)

Eeva Medical Aesthetic Clinic focuses on medical treatments that harness technology to enhance beauty and wellness in Singapore. Helmed by two passionate female doctors, Dr Lim Luping and Dr Grace Ling, along with a growing team of therapists, aim to deliver results that our patients want. At Eeva Aesthetics, we anchor our practices to our core values of integrity, ethics and patient safety.

SOURCE Eeva Medical Aesthetic Clinic