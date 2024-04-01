Elovi Renames to Morinaga Nutritional Foods Vietnam, Fusing Expertise and Technology 'For Better Wellness' in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elovi, a group company of Morinaga Milk Industry (Japan), announces a significant transformation. In a strategic move to further enhance its mission and align with global standards of excellence, Elovi is proud to unveil its new identity as Morinaga Nutritional Foods Vietnam (MNFV), commencing March 25th 2024.

Elovi to MNFV: Transformative Journey Advancing National Wellness

In a pivotal move to further solidify its commitment, Elovi became a member of Morinaga Milk Group, one of the leading company in the dairy and nutrition industry in Japan with a legacy spanning over a century. With this acquisition, Elovi now joins Morinaga Milk's esteemed network of subsidiaries globally, further strengthening its position as a key player in the industry. Now operating under the banner of Morinaga Nutritional Foods Vietnam (MNFV), the company remains dedicated to developing business through products catering to customers of various ages with the overarching goal of enhancing wellness and happiness.

Morinaga Milk Group has been exporting formula milk to Vietnam since 2010, and the addition of MNFV, a local manufacturer of beverages and yogurt, to its group represents its commitment to contribute more to the Vietnamese market. Leveraging Morinaga's extensive experience, leading technology, and proven track record of delivering high-quality products in Japan, MNFV is poised to make a substantial impact on the Vietnamese market and pioneer innovations.

Chihaya Takashi, General Director of Morinaga Nutritional Foods Vietnam, emphasized the company's commitment, stating, "We are excited to embark on this transformative journey. Our mission is clear, to contribute to "Wellness" through offering both "nutrition & deliciousness" by utilizing the advanced technology cultivated in Japan for over 100 years. Together, we aim to illuminate even brighter smiles and wellness across Vietnam."

Morinaga Nutritional Foods Vietnam: Pioneering Health Solutions

MNFV's commitment to customers well-being extends beyond its product range. Through dedicated research, MNFV's R&D team analyzes the nutritional needs and health concerns of different age groups, aiming to tailor a nutritional health map to suit diverse consumer preferences based on age, habits, and cultural nuances. As Vietnam's population ages and childhood obesity rates rise, MNFV is committed to contributing to the nation's health by offering a diverse range of high-quality nutritional products. In 2022, MNFV established a Healthcare business team to distribute Morinaga Milk Industry Group's healthcare products from Japan, broadening access to a wider range of high-quality Japanese products for Vietnamese consumers. MNFV's sustainability initiatives aim to address emerging health challenges while ensuring a brighter and healthier future for all Vietnamese consumers. Aligned with this vision, MNFV has adopted the slogan "For Better Wellness," emphasizing not just physical health but also well-being of people.

"Through the rebranding, we aim to deepen connections in the Vietnamese market. Our slogan embodies our aspiration to represent an extension of Morinaga Milk philosophy, fostering abundant smiles in Vietnamese daily life. This transformation also strengthens our employees' commitment to and execution of the mission, fostering a shared vision for a brighter future," concludes Chihaya.

For more information about Morinaga Nutritional Foods Vietnam, visit: https:// morinaga-nf.com.vn

