About 9 in 10 business leaders (18% strongly agree, 73% somewhat agree) agree that generative AI technologies can enhance employees' work quality and support daily tasks.

Almost 3 in 4 employees (7% very comfortable, 67% somewhat comfortable) are comfortable working alongside generative AI technologies, with 68% using generative AI technologies in their day-to-day work (5% to a large extent, 26% to a moderate extent, 37% to a small extent).

using generative AI technologies in their day-to-day work However, 2 in 5 (41%) employees are concerned that generative AI technologies will replace their jobs, alongside concerns over security (52%), legal and ethics (40%), and their own digital fluency and proficiency (31%).

Business leaders share similar sentiments towards generative AI technologies, with concerns over transitioning workers to higher-value job roles (40%).

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has significantly impacted creativity and productivity. About nine in ten business leaders (18% strongly agree, 73% somewhat agree) agree that generative AI technologies can enhance employees' work quality and support daily tasks.

Almost three in four employees (7% very comfortable, 67% somewhat comfortable) are comfortable working alongside generative AI technologies, with 68% using generative AI technologies in their day-to-day work (5% to a large extent, 26% to a moderate extent, 37% to a small extent).

Employees and Businesses Open to Embrace Generative AI, but Concerns Over Jobs and Skills Remain

However, employees are concerned that generative AI technologies will replace their jobs (41%), alongside concerns over security (52%), legal and ethics (40%), their own digital fluency and proficiency (31%), and the output generated potentially having inaccuracies or biases (29%). These sentiments are shared by business leaders, who are also concerned about transitioning their workers to higher-value job roles (40%).

These are some of the key findings from the recently launched Future Jobs and Skills Report 2023. Based on a survey of 650 working professionals encompassing employees and business leaders, the report explores a dual perspective on the current job market, in-demand jobs and skills, and the training landscape in Singapore. With the rise of AI in workplaces, the survey also delved into both employees' and business leaders' views on this emerging trend.

Almost four in five business leaders (21% very aware, 55% somewhat aware) are aware of the current use of generative AI technologies by their employees. In fact, 63% of business leaders reveal that their organisation encourages the use of generative AI technologies.

However, there is a discrepancy between how business leaders and employees view organisational openness towards the use of generative AI. As compared to business leaders, only 41% of employees say that their organisation encourages the use of technologies at work to a large or moderate extent.

According to business leaders, the top opportunities presented by generative AI are AI-powered chatbots (59%), personalised customer experience (58%), and price optimisation (45%). Similarly, employees recognise the advantages of generative AI, with its ability to analyse complex data (48%), generate ideas, designs, and content (47%), and customise work based on requirements given (40%), seen as the top benefits.

Commenting on the survey findings, Sean Lim, Chief Human Resources Officer at NTUC says, "Investing in relevant employee learning and development is becoming increasingly crucial with the advent of advanced technologies like generative AI. Besides ensuring that employees are equipped with the technical know-how, having learning agility, for example, is an important critical core skill or soft skill as it involves being open to new knowledge and enables one to learn, adapt, unlearn, and relearn to keep up with constantly changing conditions in the workplace. To ensure successful and safe integration of AI at the workplace, it is essential that employers adopt an 'employee-centric' approach. Open communication channels and collaboration are necessary to involve workers in AI adoption and provide them with the assurance that AI will augment their jobs rather than replace them."

To download the Future Jobs and Skills Report 2023, please visit https://www.ntuclearninghub.com/future-jobs-skills-2023. To find out more about the courses, training, and grants, visit NTUC LearningHub's website at www.ntuclearninghub.com.

### END ###

About NTUC LearningHub

NTUC LearningHub is the leading Continuing Education and Training provider in Singapore which aims to transform the lifelong employability of working people. Since our corporatisation in 2004, we have been working with employers and individual learners to provide learning solutions in areas such as Cloud, Infocomm Technology, Healthcare, Employability & Literacy, Business Excellence, Workplace Safety & Health, Security, Human Resources and Foreign Worker Training.

To date, NTUC LearningHub has helped over 29,000 organisations and achieved more than 2.6 million training places across more than 2,900 courses with a pool of about 900 certified trainers. As a Total Learning Solutions provider to organisations, we also forge partnerships to offer a wide range of relevant end-to-end training. Besides in-person training, we also offer instructor-led virtual live classes (VLCs) and asynchronous online learning. The NTUC LearningHub Learning eXperience Platform (LXP) — a one-stop online learning mobile application — offers timely, bite-sized and quality content for learners to upskill anytime and anywhere. Beyond learning, LXP also serves as a platform for jobs and skills development for both workers and companies.

For more information, visit www.ntuclearninghub.com.

SOURCE NTUC LearningHub