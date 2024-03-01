Empowering Industries: Sunwave Lights Up MWC Barcelona 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 26th to 29th, Sunwave shone at MWC Barcelona 2024, hosted at Fira Gran Via, joining over 2400 exhibitors in unveiling cutting-edge communication industry innovations. Sunwave showcased a diverse array of full-range products and full-scenario solutions designed to enhance communication and connectivity.

On-site Showcasing at Sunwave Booth

A recent report forecasts global demands for improved network performance, propelling 5G mobile subscriptions beyond 5.3 billion by 2029. Sunwave strategically aligns to meet market needs, ensuring high-performance network connectivity tailored to diverse industry requirements. At MWC 2024, Sunwave demonstrated upgraded O-RAN, DAS, and private network solutions.

In radio access networks, Sunwave introduced a comprehensive product line for 4G LTE and 5G NR. The distributed base station solutions, providing speeds up to 1.5 Gbps for 800 users per BBU, facilitate rapid 5G expansion. Sunwave's PicoCell solution, including BBU, AU, and indoor radios, ensures highly scalable indoor coverage.

The 3rd-gen DAS product underwent significant upgrades, boosting speeds from 10Gbps to 25Gbps and expanding single-channel bandwidth from 100MHz to 300MHz. Tested at a 52,500-seat stadium in Australia, Sunwave's solution achieved a remarkable 6TB download in just 1.5 hours.

Moreover, with its open and flexible architecture, O-RAN has become one of the ideal solutions for constructing networks. Sunwave supports O-RAN by upgrading the existing DAS architecture, helping operators transition to the ORAN era in a cost-effective way.

Fan Zhang, Director of Global Marketing, highlighted flexibility in an interview with Mobile World Live, "Flexibility is crucial. With our excellent products, we are capable of building possible and practical solutions to keep up with future demands."

With a global footprint covering smart cities, power utilities, stadiums, and smart manufacturing, Sunwave has executed hundreds of projects. Offering commercially ready solutions customized for specific scenarios, Sunwave caters to the dynamic requirements of today's enterprise environments, strategically engineered to meet the demands of complex industrial operations, thereby effectively enhancing operational efficiency for clients worldwide.

SOURCE Sunwave Communications Co., Ltd.