Equivalent to Planting 24,000 Trees, OCBC Space Achieves Green Building EDGE Advanced Certification from IFC and GBC Indonesia for its Contribution in Reducing Carbon Emissions

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OCBC Space building owned by PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk (OCBC) in BSD Tangerang has received the Green Building EDGE Advanced certification from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Green Building Council (GBC) Indonesia. The certificate was handed over on 6 February 2024, following the previously obtained EDGE Certified predicate for the Preliminary stage on 25 July 2022. By implementing green building principles, OCBC Space building has reduced carbon emissions from its operations by 1,600 tons (tCO¬2), equivalent to planting 24,000 trees.

(left-right) Yanu Aryani, EDGE Technical Specialist International Finance Corporation (IFC), Filipus H. Suwarno, Head of Operations & Information Technology, OCBC, dan Iparman Oesman, Organization Secretary Green Building Council (GBC) Indonesia

"For us, sustainability is not only a nice-to-have. OCBC believes that implementing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices will have a positive impact on the future. The bank is committed to achieving net zero carbon and has been incorporating ESG into our operations. The Green Building EDGE Level 2 or Advanced certification is a significant achievement for OCBC, demonstrating our efforts to contribute in saving energy and minimizing carbon prints," said Filipus H. Suwarno, Head of Operations & Information Technology, OCBC.

The OCBC Space building utilizes artificial lighting that integrates daylight and occupancy sensors in the building management system, solar panel installations, and high-performance glass. It is estimated to save up to 45% of energy. The building also implements a water recycling system that utilizes wastewater for toilet flushing and plant irrigation, as well as self-processed drinking water, resulting in an expected water savings of 82%. Additionally, energy-efficient building materials contribute to a 22% reduction in energy consumption.

"Nearly 40% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions originate from building and construction, therefore prioritizing resource efficiency within the built environment is critical to addressing climate change. It is one of IFC's primary climate priorities in Indonesia," said Euan Marshall, IFC Country Manager for Indonesia and Timor-Leste. "We are proud to have been a long-term partner of OCBC in supporting its continued sustainable initiatives. An EDGE Advanced certification means OCBC will be able to significantly reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to Indonesia's greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets."

OCBC also encourages its employees to actively participate in emission reduction efforts through the EVA RAMLI (environment advocate, ramah lingkungan/eco-friendly) movement, which promotes zero waste management in daily operations, such as segregated waste disposal, waste management, and recycling of plastic and paper waste.

Iparman Oesman, the Organization Secretary of the Green Building Council (GBC) Indonesia, said, "The certification of OCBC Space Building is a wise step taken by OCBC, which is also an adaptation and mitigation of climate change. We all have a responsibility to curb the average increase in air temperature, as we will be leaving this earth as a legacy for future generations."

Filipus added, "Hopefully, this certification will also inspire all employees, customers, and other stakeholders of OCBC to take part in preserving the environment for the betterment of Indonesia and our planet earth."

EDGE is a global green building certification system developed by IFC. To date, EDGE has certified over 2.8 million square meters of buildings and more than 19,000 homes in Indonesia, with a potential reduction of 80,000 ton CO2.

About OCBC

PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk 'OCBC' was established in Bandung in 1941 under the name Nederlandsch Indische Spaar en Deposito Bank. Over its 82 years of journey, the Bank has undergone several name changes, from 'Bank NISP' to 'Bank OCBC NISP', and 'OCBC' on November 14, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, OCBC serves customers through 199 office networks in 54 cities in Indonesia. Furthermore, customers could conduct transaction through the Bank's 496 ATM, more than 90,000 ATM networks in Indonesia, and connected to more than 600 OCBC Group ATM networks in Singapore and Malaysia. OCBC also serves customers through various digital channels, including mobile banking and internet banking – both for individuals and corporations. OCBC is one of the banks with the highest credit ratings in Indonesia, namely AAA(idn)/stable from PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia.

