SINGAPORE , Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service functions, today announced that FutureCFO, Asia's leading media brand for Finance professionals, has released the names of the winners for the 3rd Annual FutureCFO Excellence Awards. Esker has received the Best Finance Automation Partner Award.

Esker Named Best Finance Automation Partner at FutureCFO Excellence Awards 2024.

The winners were presented with their awards during a gala event held at the Fullerton Hotel in Singapore on the evening of February 22, 2024. More than 20 award recipients and finalists were recognised at the ceremony, attended by CFOs and Finance leaders from across all industries.

This year's awards received nominations from across the Asia Pacific region, spanning categories such as Leadership Practice, Business Leadership, Operational Excellence and Readers' Choice.

The Readers' Choice category gives the readers of FutureCFO — senior Finance team leaders and executives from across Asia — the chance to vote on technologies and solution providers that support corporate finance functions. Esker was voted Best Finance Automation Partner from a field of more than 10 other companies that provide Finance-focused automation solutions.

"We are honoured to be recognised as the Best Finance Automation Partner at the FutureCFO Excellence Awards. This award is a testament to Esker's commitment to excellence and our dedication to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of CFOs and Finance professionals," said Charlie Cheah, Managing Director at Esker Asia. "We would like to express our gratitude to the voters and readers of FutureCFO for their trust and support. This accolade further motivates us to continue delivering AI Driven automation solutions that empower Finance teams and drive operational efficiency. We will remain committed to transforming Finance processes and contributing to the success of organizations across Asia Pacific and beyond."

Nigel Standley, publisher of FutureCFO, said: "The 3rd annual awards program was a great success, having attracted submissions from across the region. This award for Esker demonstrates their commitment to excellence and focus on providing solutions that clearly resonate with the CFOs and Finance executives who read FutureCFO."

Read more about the FutureCFO Excellence Awards at: https://cxociety.com/events/future-cfo-awards-2024/

About FutureCFO

FutureCFO (futurecfo.net) empowers the CFO and the Finance Team to take on the leadership position in the digitalisation of the enterprise. More than just a portal for the exchange of industry best practices and learned experiences, it also acts as a platform for the current and next generation of finance leaders. FutureCFO is a wholly owned media brand of Cxociety Pte Ltd.

CXOCIETY (cxociety.com) builds relationships with the C-level community in Asia through Digital Media, Custom Content, Events, and Research and Reports. The leadership team at CXOCIETY has over 50 years of experience in C-Level engagement and understands the challenges faced by senior executives in their day-to-day work.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at esker.com/blog.

SOURCE Esker