Exclusive Networks announces a major step in its growth strategy in APAC with NEXTGEN Group acquisition

SYDNEY, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclusive Networks (Euronext Paris: EXN), a global leader in cybersecurity, announced the signature of a binding agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of NEXTGEN Group ("NEXTGEN"), a leading hyper-growth channel services company focused on cybersecurity, data resiliency and digital enterprise in Australia and New Zealand with presence across APAC.

Exclusive Networks acquires NEXTGEN Group

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, NEXTGEN was founded in 2011 and has 190 employees across APAC. In FY-23, ending June 30th, 2023, NEXTGEN generated Gross Sales of AU$266m (€160 m), with expected double-digit growth for the years to come.

This operation fits perfectly with Exclusive Networks' external growth strategy.

NEXTGEN presents a promising hyper growth vendor portfolio, coupled with a wide array of services. This value-enhancing transaction will make Exclusive Networks a clear go to market leader in Australia and New Zealand generating commercial and financial synergies thanks to the complementarity nature of the two companies.

The combination of NEXTGEN and Exclusive Networks will offer unique end-to-end value-added channel management services, supported by real-time data analytics and AI-backed insights, benefiting the entire APAC region and providing Exclusive Networks with the ability to roll-out digital channel services at a global scale.

NEXTGEN's strong expertise in cloud migration assessment, digital marketing and lead generation solutions will expand Exclusive Networks' value proposition by leveraging NEXTGEN's in-house state-of-the-art platforms and developed initiatives with hyperscalers, laying the foundations for the next phase of growth.

Following the acquisition, Exclusive Networks' presence in Australia and New Zealand will be more than doubled and, based on FY pro-forma figures as of Dec 31, 2023, the combined entity would have represented gross sales of around €615m in APAC, a region with attractive growth prospects and a total addressable market estimated at $10 bn in 2023[1].

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent and is expected to be finalized during the second quarter of 2024.

Jesper Trolle, CEO of Exclusive Networks, commented:

"This acquisition is a major step forward in our growth strategy in APAC, it significantly strengthens our business and allows us to expand and develop further our value proposition. We are very pleased to welcome John Walters and NEXTGEN's highly talented teams to the Group and look forward to working with them. Together, we will aim to create a regional leader and break new ground. The combination of resources and experience will help accelerate our growth and competitiveness in this very dynamic market and beyond."

John Walters, Founder and CEO of NEXTGEN Group added:

"To capture the next phase of NEXTGEN Group's exciting growth, we had to find the right global partner that brings the appropriate investment into our model and aligns with our culture. Exclusive Networks, led by Jesper, aligns strongly with our shared ambitions and values, including a passion for innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit.

After 13 years of building a business from start-up, it is with great confidence and enthusiasm that we begin this new phase with Exclusive Networks. This step marks the start of an exciting new chapter in which our growth will be accelerated by the resources and expertise of a global cybersecurity leader."

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks (EXN) is a global cybersecurity specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 47 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organization.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit www.exclusive-networks.com.

About NEXTGEN Group

Through a unique, next-generation business model, NEXTGEN Group helps drive growth for technology vendors, reseller partners, and end-customers. We specialise in offering a carefully curated and complementary portfolio of leading enterprise software and value-added cloud solutions.

Our collaborative approach makes it easy for technology partners to do business with scaling startups through to globally recognised blue-chip vendors offering innovative and evolving product solutions and services.

[1] Company data.

SOURCE NEXTGEN Distribution Pty Ltd