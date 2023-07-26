Fashion house Adastria to join Goodman Japan's latest logistics development, Goodman Joso

TOKYO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodman Group has signed a major leasing commitment with Adastria Co. Ltd, one of Japan's largest apparel companies at Goodman Joso, its latest integrated development.

Goodman Joso (artist impression)

"This agreement highlights the exceptional quality, design and strategic location of Goodman Joso, and underscores the strong demand we're seeing for this property," said Angus Brooks, CEO of Goodman Japan. "Due to complete in July 2023, Goodman Joso will cater to Adastria's growing operational needs as its stable of brands grows, enabling efficient supply chain management and enhancing its ability to serve customers effectively."

Mr. Masatake Hayashi, Senior Executive Officer, Logistics Division at Adastria said: "The strategic location of Goodman Joso, within the newly developed community district of Joso City, and its focus on employee-friendly amenities and sustainability, aligns perfectly with Adastria's vision. It also offers an ideal logistics location and environment to support Adastria's medium to long-term logistics network strategy. We are committed to creating a 'Good Community' in collaboration with all stakeholders, and value establishing strong connections with the local community while ensuring a safe and comfortable working environment for our employees".

Goodman Joso will be the largest logistics facility in Japan for Goodman Group. With a gross lettable area of 174,000 square meters spread across five storeys, this facility sets a new benchmark in logistics infrastructure. Located adjacent to the Joso Interchange on the Ken-O Expressway, it offers exceptional connectivity throughout the Greater Tokyo area. Within a 60-minute drive from Tokyo's Central Business District, Goodman Joso provides excellent access to a vast consumer base of tens of millions.

With the addition of Goodman Joso 2, which is currently under construction, Goodman Group is establishing a new business park, providing room to expand within the precinct for customers as their businesses grow.

Community integration

Like Goodman's flagship master-planned estate, Goodman Business Park in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Goodman Joso is an integrated development with a newly-built retail and amenity facility, designed to create a modern and vibrant townscape. The facility includes a Tsutaya bookstore, café, playground, restaurant, retail, spa facilities, and an urban park, providing an array of conveniences for employees and the local community.

Sustainability credentials

Goodman's strong commitment to sustainability is evident at Goodman Joso, with a number of innovative and market-leading features. Leveraging 4.25MW of solar power for self-usage in addition to battery storage, the facility harnesses renewable energy sources to help customers manage their carbon footprint. Additionally, Goodman Joso offers electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to support the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions.

These sustainability credentials have been externally verified with Goodman Joso obtaining the highest rank BELS (ZEB) certification, acknowledging its exceptional energy performance. It also achieved the highest rank CASBEE S certification for its sustainable building practices.

For more information, please visit https://jp.goodman.com/en/property-lease-site/goodman-joso

About Goodman

Goodman Group is a global industrial property specialist group with operations in key consumer markets across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest property group on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GMG), a top 20 entity by market capitalisation, and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property globally.

Goodman provides essential infrastructure for the digital economy by owning, developing, and managing high-quality sustainable properties that are close to consumers in key cities around the world. Our property portfolio includes logistics and distribution centres, warehouses, light industrial, multi-storey industrial, business parks and data centres. We take a long-term view, investing significantly alongside our capital partners in our investment management platform and concentrating our portfolio where we can create the most value for customers and investors.

For more information visit: www.goodman.com

About Goodman Japan

For more information visit http://jp.goodman.com/en

