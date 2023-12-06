Feel the charm of exquisite city, promote economic and trade cooperation with Nicaragua between enterprises

News provided by

dzwww.com

06 Dec, 2023, 17:54 CST

WEIHAI, China, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from dzwww.com:

From November 23 to 25, H.E. Michael Campbell, Ambassador of Nicaragua to China, was invited to lead a delegation of four people to visit Weihai.

Continue Reading
video
video

Attended Nicaragua-China (Weihai) Communication Meeting on Economic and Trade Cooperation. Exchanging ideas with enterprises on trade and investment opportunities under the framework of Free Trade Agreement between China and Nicaragua. Strong cooperative intentions are presented by the two sides.

SOURCE dzwww.com

Also from this source

"Friendly Shandong Remarkable Shandong" 2023 Beijing Presenting Event kicks off

"Friendly Shandong Remarkable Shandong" 2023 Beijing Presenting Event kicks off

A report from dzwww.com: The opening ceremony of the "Friendly Shandong Remarkable Shandong" 2023 Beijing Presenting Event took place on the morning...

dzwww.com: The Fourth Multinational Corporation Leaders Summit Weihai City Special Event Successfully Held

From October 10th to 12th, the Fourth Multinational Corporation Leaders Summit was held in Qingdao. Leveraging the summit's increasingly outstanding, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics