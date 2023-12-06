Feel the charm of exquisite city, promote economic and trade cooperation with Nicaragua between enterprises

WEIHAI, China, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from dzwww.com:

From November 23 to 25, H.E. Michael Campbell, Ambassador of Nicaragua to China, was invited to lead a delegation of four people to visit Weihai.

Attended Nicaragua-China (Weihai) Communication Meeting on Economic and Trade Cooperation. Exchanging ideas with enterprises on trade and investment opportunities under the framework of Free Trade Agreement between China and Nicaragua. Strong cooperative intentions are presented by the two sides.

