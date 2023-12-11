FIND OUT MORE ABOUT PROPERTY OPPORTUNITIES IN NEW YORK, FROM LEADING EXPERTS IN SHANGHAI THIS WEEK

SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After being completely booked out during last week's luxury property show LPS in Shanghai, the team of New York Residence Inc./NYR.com offers an exclusive seminar on how to purchase and own property in New York. The event is scheduled for December 14 in Shanghai.

In addition, a few appointments for private and confidential consultations in Mandarin, Cantonese, and English are still available until December 16. Topics include how to benefit from new real estate opportunities in Manhattan, optimizing the purchase procedure in New York, how to make the most of properties you already own, and information regarding education and immigration.

Experts available include Gabby Chen, one of New York's leading real estate brokers and NYR's director for China; Thomas Guss, CEO of NYR.com, an award-winning developer and the world's top authority on international investment in New York; and Judy Wang, an expert on immigration services, legal topics, and property management.

NYR.com is based in New York City's Times Square and has an impeccable track record when it comes to successfully supporting international clients in Asia for over 20 years. Please book your private appointment by phone as soon as possible or inquire if space at the seminar is still available at +86-21-60776512, +86-13918194182, by email at [email protected], or by WeChat at gabbychennyc.

After all, nothing is as valuable as the right information at the right time and from a source you can trust.

SOURCE NYR.com