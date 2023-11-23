FIRST E-MOBILITY ASIA CHARGES UP INDUSTRY BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

Conferences by Strategic Partners – EVAM & MARii

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first E-Mobility Asia, the latest industry trade show in Kuala Lumpur, opened Wednesday bringing together new electrification technologies and thought leaders to accelerate the growth of green transport for a clean future.

The three-day event features a trade exhibition and two conferences by strategic partners -- Electric Vehicle Association of Malaysia (EVAM) and Malaysia Automotive, Robotics & IoT Institute (MARii).

The MITI minister Tengku Zafrul and Maxis Chairman Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir at E-Mobility Asia (2023) Exhibition at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Yang Berhormat Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz was the Guest-of-Honour at its opening.

EMA is co-located with inaugural Sustainability Environment Asia (SEA) trade show on a shared agenda for a clean and green future. The two events organised by Derrisen Sdn Bhd gather 100 Malaysian and foreign exhibitors, and are expected to welcome an estimated 12,000 attendees.

In addition to the strategic partners, EMA also received solid backing from domestic and regional related players.

Leading telco Maxis Malaysia is the official mobility solution provider.

The show is supported by the national EV associations of Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, the Asian Federation of Electric Vehicle Associations (AFEVA), ESG Association of Malaysia (ESGAM), Selangor and Federal Territory Engineering and Motor Parts Traders Association (EMPTA), The Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia (TEEAM) and Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC).

EMA provides excellent opportunities to potential investors to see what the EV industry has to offer including battery charging systems, as the Malaysian government ramps up efforts to promote the adoption of EV and to foster a conducive eco-system for a green auto industry.

A big presence on the exhibition floor is the Malaysian EV Showcase comprising Eclimo Sdn Bhd and its partners -- Denso Malaysia Sdn Bhd, RAP SEV, SP Metal Components Sdn Bhd, Power Steel & Electro-Plating Works Sdn Bhd and Swift Bridge Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd.

"This is a good time to learn about the industry as well as the potential growth and trend, especially for SMEs, in terms of components and batteries and how they can fit into the supply chain. There is a lot of learn from production to after sales services, safety, from the hardware to the software," said Dato' Dennis Chuah, President of EVAM.

MARii is also prominent with a pavilion of six companies and a key programme is business matching in efforts to expand partnerships for a strong industry ecosystem.

Among the other exhibitors are Nihon Denkei from Japan (EV testing solutions), Nextem E-Mobility from Singapore (commercial e-truck), CAM (Sendok Group) (e-Van), Betamek Electronics (automotive electronic product), and Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC).

"If you want to learn about EV, know about the latest trends, the challenges and opportunities as well as the latest technology and human capital development, this is the place you have to go," said MARii CEO Mr Azrul Reza Aziz.

EVAM is organising a two-day E-Mobility Asia Conference with over 10 sessions with 30 renowned speakers from ASEAN member countries, in Hong Kong, South Korea and India on Nov 22 and 23.

The topics include trends and opportunities, enabling mass scale EV two-wheelers in ASEAN, unlocking electrification in commercial truck transport, transitioning to sustainable transportation for a low-carbon future, next level disruptive EV startups in ASEAN, a global perspective of localised battery production and the safety and environmental impact of charging infrastructure.

On Nov 24, MARii will host a day-long conference titled Malaysia EV 2023 Ecosystem Skills Conference: Enhancing Talent Through TVET with free admission.

The conference will be marked by six presentations and a dialogue with the focus on safety of charging stations, upskilling EV services, maintenance of e-motorcycles, streamlining TVET programmes for international recognition, upscaling and reskilling talent and the role of MARii as the national automotive industry lead.

"E-mobility is changing the automotive world in a very exciting way for consumers and the industry itself. EMA is proud to have the opportunity to work with so many partners from Malaysia and Asia on this transformation as well as the new technologies and new business opportunities for the next generation of driving. With our strategic partners, EVAM and MARii, we have also brought together industry experts and stakeholders to share insights and experiences to benefit both exhibitors and attendees," said Ms Vicky Tan, Project Director of Derrisen Sdn Bhd which is organising SEA and EMA.

