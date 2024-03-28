Fleet battles through first night of the Rolex China Sea Race 2024

HONG KONG, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fleet enjoyed a fast-reaching leg during the first night of the Rolex China Sea Race thanks to an easterly airstream which stayed with competitors all the way up to 0700hrs at which time the fleet came to a halt and parked up for at least an hour.

Happy Go and Standard Insurance Centennial V have been battling hard from the start, on the hunt for Line Honours. Happy Go sailed further south of the rhumb line whilst 2023 Line Honours winner Standard Insurance Centennial V is using a different approach to last year's, where they stayed closer to rhumb line. Behind the front two, Seawolf is having her own competition with rival Standard Insurance Centennial III.

The two IRC Premier boats, Thomas Attenborough's Parnassus and Peter Churchouse's Moonblue2 were also sailing fast behind the contenders in IRC Race 0, while enjoying their own private race.

The Two-Handed Division is being led by A Plastic Ocean, sailed by the father and son duo Philippe and Cosmas Grelon. In second place is Carl Wilkinson and Patrick M Harmon's Lisa Elaine with Daybreak chasing from behind.

As a new entry to Double-handed division, it seems owner Carl Wilkinson isn't busy enough sailing – not only has he only one other crewmember to share tasks with, they are also on a mission to provide updates to a Hong Kong local school during their journey in order to inspire them and to get them interested in the sport and to encourage them to also go for their dreams.

In the battle for IRC Racer 2, Race Chairman Nicolas Cohen-Addad's Jinn is staying strong and over in IRC Racer 3, Zesst skippered by Henning Mueller is enjoying an early lead in front of last year's Overall winner Whiskey Jack.

For the PHS division, both first-time entries in the Rolex China Sea Race, Bradly Wilkin's Blowers Daughter and Sunny Leung/Alex Yu's Jibulai are fighting hard at the back, trading positions every few hours.

Speaking for the Race ahead, Lisa Elaine said "After an exciting first 20 hours where we rode the strong easterly, and set a new record for nautical miles sailed for Lisa Elaine and managed to work our way up the fleet, we're now trying different tactics with Jinn and Tong Ran to find a good breeze line and maintain boat speed. The next 12 hours will be key to see if we can keep on the edge of any pressure as we work our way along the rhumb line."

When the race turns into the second night, the fight for Line Honours and Overall is expected to become even more fierce as the sailors consider their strategy and tactics as winds are predicted to weaken.

For more information about Rolex China Sea Race 2024, please visit www.rolexchinasearace.com.

High resolution photos can be downloaded from the below link:

https://rhkycorghk-my.sharepoint.com/:f:/g/personal/koko_mueller_rhkyc_org_hk/EurYDxOpga5NsYFBlLxJ5rEBtH-NgFJ-0rzoLDEB5g5OIw?e=493oF7

Photos credit: ROLEX / Andrea Francolini

ABOUT ROYAL HONG KONG YACHT CLUB (RHKYC)

The Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club is one of the oldest and largest sports clubs in Hong Kong, with a rich, colourful history that spans 170 years of community and competitive sailing and rowing. The RHKYC provides training programmes for practitioners of all abilities and ages – both members and non-members – to nurture their development, produce elite athletes capable of competing at the highest levels, and contribute to the growth and popularity of these great pastimes. The Club also organises a full calendar of high-profile local and international race events, helping place Hong Kong firmly on the global sporting map.

ROLEX AND YACHTING

Rolex has always associated with activities driven by passion, excellence, precision and team spirit. The Swiss watchmaker naturally gravitated towards the elite world of yachting six decades ago and the brand's enduring partnership now encompasses the most prestigious clubs, races and regattas, as well as towering figures in the sport, including ground-breaking round-the-world yachtsman Sir Francis Chichester and the most successful Olympic sailor of all time, Sir Ben Ainslie. Today, Rolex is Title Sponsor of 15 major international events – from leading offshore races such as the annual Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and the biennial Rolex Fastnet Race, to grand prix competition at the Rolex TP52 World Championship and spectacular gatherings at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and the Rolex Swan Cup. It also supports the exciting SailGP global championship in which national teams race identical supercharged F50 catamarans on some of the world's most famous harbours. Rolex's partnerships with the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, Royal Ocean Racing Club, Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, Yacht Club Italiano, New York Yacht Club and Royal Yacht Squadron, among others, are the foundation of its enduring relationship with this dynamic sport.

ABOUT ROLEX

AN UNRIVALLED REPUTATION FOR QUALITY AND EXPERTISE

Rolex is an integrated and independent Swiss watch manufacture. Headquartered in Geneva, the brand is recognized the world over for its expertise and the quality of its products – symbols of excellence, elegance and prestige. The movements of its Oyster Perpetual and Cellini watches are certified by COSC, then tested in-house for their precision, performance and reliability. The Superlative Chronometer certification, symbolized by the green seal, confirms that each watch has successfully undergone tests conducted by Rolex in its own laboratories according to its own criteria. These are periodically validated by an independent external organization. The word "Perpetual" is inscribed on every Rolex Oyster watch. But more than just a word on a dial, it is a philosophy that embodies the company's vision and values. Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of the company, instilled a notion of perpetual excellence that would drive the company forward. This led Rolex to pioneer the development of the wristwatch and numerous major watchmaking innovations, such as the Oyster, the first waterproof wristwatch, launched in 1926, and the Perpetual rotor self-winding mechanism, invented in 1931. In the course of its history, Rolex has registered over 500 patents. At its four sites in Switzerland, the brand designs, develops and produces the majority of its watch components, from the casting of the gold alloys to the machining, crafting, assembly and finishing of the movement, case, dial and bracelet. Furthermore, the brand is actively involved in supporting the arts and culture, sport and exploration, as well as those who are devising solutions to preserve the planet.

SOURCE Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club