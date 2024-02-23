Food and Hospitality Malaysia Serves Up a New Culinary Adventure with FHM Borneo Edition

Indulge in Sabah's Epicurean Wonders and Warm Hospitality from September 26 to 28

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a culinary and hospitality extravaganza like never before! Food and Hospitality Malaysia, the leading biennial trade-only food and hospitality exhibition in Malaysia, unveils an exciting new chapter with the launch of its FHM Borneo Edition. Proudly organised by Informa Markets Malaysia, this inaugural event will be held from September 26 to 28, 2024, at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The exclusive 3-day extravaganza is a must-attend for industry professionals seeking the latest innovations, products, and services across the entire food and hospitality spectrum. Over 150 local and international companies and brands are expected to showcase their offerings, attracting an estimated 8,000 enthusiastic trade visitors eager to explore and network.

In a bold and electrifying move, the journey into Borneo unfolds seamlessly after the recent rebranding of the iconic Food & Hotel Malaysia event to the dynamic Food & Hospitality Malaysia (FHM). This strategic transformation reflects the event's remarkable reach into a diverse audience profile, encompassing exhibitors and visitors spanning a broad spectrum of hospitality professionals, service providers, and manufacturers, all integral contributors to the event's sustained growth and vibrancy throughout the years.

This ongoing evolution plays a pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of the hospitality sector. FHM stands as a trailblazer, actively advocating diversity, innovation, and collaboration among industry stakeholders. The commitment to these principles charts a course for a thriving landscape that will resonate for years to come. The heartbeat of the hospitality sector reverberates more robustly than ever, with FHM leading the charge and orchestrating a symphony of progress and excitement at the forefront of industry transformation.

The expansion of FHM to Borneo vividly exemplifies the region's thriving and rapidly evolving food and hospitality market, characterised by a rich culinary heritage and a growing tourism industry. Renowned for its diverse cultural influences and natural attractions, Borneo, without a doubt, stands poised as the imminent "next best thing" in culinary exploration and hospitality ventures.

With a growing emphasis on sustainable practices and an increasing demand for experiential dining, Borneo presents an exciting frontier for industry players seeking new opportunities.

FHM Borneo Edition is poised to make a significant contribution to the industry by providing a dedicated platform for businesses to connect, showcase, and explore innovations tailored to the specific needs of the region. The event aims to bridge the gap between local and international industry players, fostering collaboration and creating a robust ecosystem for growth.

"FHM Borneo Edition is more than just a trade show; it's a culinary expedition into the heart of Borneo's vibrant food and hospitality scene. We're thrilled to spearhead this exciting event and provide an immersive platform for industry players to engage, find real-world solutions to their challenges, and share valuable knowledge. This is their chance to stay ahead of the curve and tap into the potential of this remarkable region," said Mr Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets in Malaysia.

The event's key theme, 'Cultivating Solutions for the Food and Hospitality Industry,' underscores FHM's commitment to addressing the unique challenges and triumphs in the food and hospitality sector. From state-of-the-art kitchen equipment to sustainable packaging solutions, FHM Borneo Edition aims to revolutionise operations and meet the evolving demands of the market.

In recognition of the region's growing interest in adventure tourism, FHM Borneo Edition will feature a dedicated Adventure Tourism Services and Solutions segment. This dynamic platform provides a vital avenue for adventure tourism operators to procure products or services and discover innovative solutions to cater to the escalating demand for eco-tourism and adventure experiences in the region. Spanning from exhilarating water sports to invigorating outdoor activities, it promises to be a comprehensive resource for industry stakeholders seeking to elevate their offerings and meet the evolving needs of travellers.

Beyond the booths, visitors can buckle up for a sensory adventure at the FHM Borneo Edition. They can dive into a sizzling lineup of side activities and gastronomic delights that will tantalise their taste buds and awaken their senses.

Delve deep into the rich tapestry of Bornean cuisine at the Culinaire Borneo Extravaganza, where international and local exhibitors will present their signature dishes and groundbreaking culinary innovations, celebrating the myriad flavours and culinary customs of the region.

Witness the heat turn up as talented chefs battle it out in the Culinary Competition, pushing the boundaries of their artistry and creating mouthwatering masterpieces. Be inspired by their creativity, skill, and passion, and discover the future stars of Borneo's culinary scene.

Complementing the exhibition is a series of educational seminars, providing attendees with valuable insights into market developments and trends to navigate the evolving landscape of the food and hospitality industry.

Whether participants are seasoned industry professionals or newcomers eager to establish their presence, FHM Borneo Edition presents an unparalleled platform for learning, networking, and personal growth. Prepare to indulge in the promising future that awaits Borneo's culinary and hospitality landscape.

Space booking for FHM Borneo Edition is now open, and interested parties are encouraged to contact [email protected] for inquiries regarding exhibiting packages. Visit the official website at www.foodandhotel.com/fhmborneo for more information.

About Food & Hospitality Malaysia Borneo Edition

The FHM Borneo Edition marks an exhilarating new chapter in the renowned Food and Hospitality Malaysia (FHM) series, the leading biennial trade-only food and hospitality exhibition. This bold expansion into Borneo highlights the region's flourishing hospitality and culinary scene, fuelled by a rich heritage and growing tourism. Hailed as the "next big thing", the event seeks to bridge the gap between local and international industry players, fostering collaboration and creating a robust ecosystem for growth. With its impressive range of thousands of product displays, Trend Talk programmes, cooking demonstrations, and other exciting activities, FHM Borneo Edition serves as the leading Bornean marketplace for exhibitors and visitors alike. Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia, a subsidiary of Informa PLC, the world's largest B2B event organiser, FHM Borneo Edition is a must-attend for anyone looking to stay on top of industry trends and forge valuable connections. For more information on FHM Borneo Edition, please visit www.foodandhotel.com/fhmborneo.

