Forrester Opens Nominations For Its 2024 Asia Pacific B2B Awards

Awards recognize B2B organizations that fuel revenue growth through strong marketing, sales, and product alignment

SINGAPORE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today opened calls for nominations for its 2024 B2B Return On Integration (ROI) Honors and B2B Programs Of The Year (POY) Awards. These awards will recognize B2B organizations based in Asia Pacific (APAC) for functional excellence and outstanding achievements in aligning marketing, sales, and product — the B2B growth engine — to improve customer experience and drive revenue growth.

Nominations for both award categories are open to organizations with more than 1,000 employees. B2B marketing leaders across APAC are invited and encouraged to apply. To be eligible, programs need to be developed in and by marketers based in APAC.

The nomination criteria for the two awards are as follows:

B2B Return On Integration (ROI) Honors. These awards showcase organizations that have achieved strong cross-functional alignment across marketing, sales, and product functions — to increase customer value, improve company performance, and drive revenue. Organizations that demonstrate how they are using technology to support shared or interlocked go-to-market processes are encouraged to apply.





B2B Programs Of The Year (POY) Awards. These awards recognize excellence within marketing functions in areas including demand and account-based marketing, the partner marketing ecosystem, portfolio marketing, marketing operations, and customer engagement. To apply, an organization must demonstrate how it implemented a modern, customer-focused strategy, process, or initiative to help the company grow.

Companies can visit here to review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry for Forrester's B2B ROI Honors and POY Awards in APAC. The deadline to submit a nomination for these awards is May 21, 2024.

"We look forward to honoring organizations that have achieved best-in-class programs and strong marketing, sales, and product alignment in Asia Pacific," said Forrester Principal Analyst Daryl Wright. "Cross-functional alignment allows organizations to have an optimum view of the customer lifecycle, which helps them deliver value, boost customer retention, and drive growth."

Award recipients will be recognized at Forrester's B2B Summit APAC, being held in Singapore and digitally, October 1, 2024.

Resources:

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; more than 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

