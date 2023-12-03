SYDNEY, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. (FranklinWH), a leader in whole-home energy management, has been listed in the Clean Energy Council's Battery Assurance Program. The products included on the list have been independently tested and have been approved to meet the necessary electrical safety and quality standards of the program. This further proves the high quality of the FranklinWH energy management system and assures Australian customers of FranklinWH's reliability.

FranklinWH Has Been Listed in the Clean Energy Council’s Battery Assurance Program in Australia

In 2022, 32% of Australia's total electricity generation was from renewable energy sources, with 14% from solar. Small-scale solar generation grew by 18% in 2022, and by an average of 22% per year since 2015. Solar has been the primary driver in more than doubling renewable generation expansion over the last decade.

The FranklinWH home energy system improves the efficiency of solar installations by both better integrating them with the rest of the home's energy supply and by storing excess solar production to be used when the sun isn't shining. By maximising solar energy utilisation, homeowners can further support the growth of renewable energy.

"We're happy to share this exciting news with the industry and the market. FranklinWH is honored to contribute to Australia's transition towards renewable energy. We look forward to our expansion here and bringing energy freedom to more homes," said Steve Ruskin, Sales VP of Australia at FranklinWH.

FranklinWH energy management system is designed to provide the best home energy solution for homeowners. Integrating solar, batteries, grid, and generator, the FranklinWH system manages multiple energy sources to provide the best backup capacity and energy efficiency for the home.

The FranklinWH system contains two primary components: aGate and aPower.

The aGate is an intelligent home energy management center that integrates solar, batteries, grid, and generator power sources and manages them to optimise consistent energy supply, providing rapid backup in case of grid outages.

The aPower is a 5 kW, 13.6 kWh AC-coupled battery. It uses extremely safe LFP cells and up to fifteen aPower batteries can be stacked per aGate, reaching a powerful 204 kWh storage capacity. The aggregate storage of a single aPower could reach 43 MWh.

Homeowners can use the FranklinWH App to easily monitor and control home energy anytime, anywhere. Various energy-saving consumption plans for optimised power management are available.

Designed for whole-home energy management and storage with user-experience priority, FranklinWH's energy solution provides special value to homeowners by integrating traditional and renewable energy and managing them intelligently. It is by far the most complete solution in the home energy market with a 12-year warranty adding to FranklinWH's reliability and peace of mind.

After demonstrated success in the US market, FranklinWH is now bringing the seamless energy experience to the Australian market with the Clean Energy Council listing.

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the Franklin Home Power system. FranklinWH is a research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy independence at franklinwh.com.

CONTACT: Jessie Wang, [email protected]

SOURCE FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc.