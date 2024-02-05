Fulfilling the Security Service Standard of METI, Onward Security Entities as one of the First IoT Testing and Certification Providers

TOKYO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onward Security, a DEKRA company, has been eligible as one of the first IoT equipment testing and certification service providers by METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.) Through meeting METI's security service standard, which added the IoT security testing category for the first time in 2023, Onward Security is honored to offer cybersecurity compliance and assessment services, including Amazon Alexa, Alexa Auto, ETSI EN 303 645, and RED-DA, for IoT brands and manufacturers in Japan.

Governments in many countries are taking concrete actions by formulating mandatory regulations, including CRA, RED-DA, and PSTI. It will be essential for manufacturers to establish long-term cooperation with CB and cybersecurity labs to meet the requirements.

According to the market research institute IMARC, The Japan IoT security market is expected to experience a CAGR of 32.82% from 2024 to 2032 due to the rising occurrence of prominent security breaches and incidents associated with IoT devices. As a result, organizations are increasingly acknowledging the imperative requirement for cybersecurity solutions to protect their supply chains. "In recent years, governments and industry regulators have advocated for more stringent security standards, compelling businesses to invest in cybersecurity products and services," said Morgan Hung, General Manager of Onward Security, a DEKRA company.

Governments in many countries are taking concrete actions by formulating mandatory regulations, including:

EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)

EU Radio Equipment Directive - Delegated Act (RED-DA)

UK Product Security and Telecommunication Infrastructure Act (PSTI)

The following are crucial while not mandatory at present.

U.S. Cyber Trust Mark Program

Singapore Cybersecurity Labelling Scheme (CLS)

In Japan, the METI has seriously considered requiring IoT manufacturers to comply with its security assessment scheme, which is under development and expected to be released in 2024. It will be essential for manufacturers to establish long-term cooperation with certification bodies and cybersecurity labs to meet the requirements.

About METI

To strengthen Japan's cybersecurity measures and the security service industry, The METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry) established the Security Service Standard to assess security services for striving to maintain and improve service quality. https://sss-erc.org/iss_books/023-0022-50/

About Onward Security

Onward Security, a DEKRA company, provides IoT cybersecurity compliance solutions.Possessing Asia's most complete cybersecurity lab with ISO 17025 accreditation. It has been dedicated to IoT product testing and certification for customers to comply with industrial standards, including Amazon Alexa, Alexa Auto, ETSI EN 303 645, and global regulations such as RED-DA and PSTI. Consequently, their products can meet time to market without the risks of penalties for non-compliance. https://www.onwardsecurity.com/jp

SOURCE Onward Security, a DEKRA company