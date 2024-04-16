Fundiin Partners with Medpro to Launch BNPL at Over 200 Hospitals and Medical Centers

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 11, 2024, Fundiin and Medpro held a signing ceremony to celebrate their strategic partnership, marking the inaugural launch of a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment method at over 200 hospitals and medical centers in Vietnam. This initiative provides people with more accessible financial options for high-quality medical services.

Healthcare is a fundamental right and a personal responsibility. With healthcare costs on the rise, the Buy now Pay later option not only alleviates financial burdens but also ensures that individuals do not miss the critical period for treatment. This is particularly crucial in Vietnam, where out-of-pocket expenses account for 40% of total healthcare costs (according to the report at the 2023 health insurance conference), placing significant pressure on those with average incomes and the young with little to no savings. The Buy now Pay later model offers instant access to quality healthcare services, propelling society towards better health and greater happiness.



This partnership enables customers to book medical treatments and appointments at over 200 prestigious hospitals and medical centers, offering the flexibility to pay later within 14 days or 1 month at zero cost or over a period of up to 12 months with transparent and no hidden fees.

Nguyen Anh Cuong, Co-founder & CEO of Fundiin, stated at the ceremony: "Through this strategic partnership, we aim to underscore our profound understanding of the financial pressures faced by those seeking quality healthcare services. Recognizing the severe implications of delayed medical treatment, our collaboration is dedicated to enhancing healthcare access and community health. The financial convenience of the Buy now Pay later service reflects our commitment to helping everyone overcome financial barriers, striving for the noble goal of a healthier and happier society."

About Fundiin:

Established in 2019, Fundiin has quickly become Vietnam's leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service. As an innovator in the BNPL market, Fundiin provides a flexible and innovative financial solution tailored to the needs of modern and underbanked consumers. With nearly 600 reputable merchant partners, including giants like LOTTE Cinema, Pharmacity, and Unilever, Fundiin is transforming the way Vietnamese consumers handle transactions and credit. Fundiin has secured approximately $6.8M in funding from top VC firms such as Trihill Capital, ThinkZone Ventures, 1982 Ventures, Genesia Ventures, JAFCO Asia, and Zone Startups Ventures.

About Medpro:

Medpro leads Vietnam's healthcare revolution with a state-of-the-art platform that streamlines the scheduling of medical appointments. Committed to modernizing healthcare service access, Medpro connects patients with over 200 renowned hospitals and clinics nationwide. Medpro enables patients to seamlessly book appointments, receive online consultations, and manage their healthcare journey from home. The platform features a strong network of over 1,000 medical professionals, providing quality care and convenience to its 2.2 million users.

SOURCE Fundiin