FWD Insurance unveils its new "Celebrate Easy. Celebrate Living" brand campaign

Launches two new regular premium investment-linked products, FWD WealthLink and FWD Wealthlink Pro

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FWD Insurance Berhad ("FWD Insurance") has unveiled its new brand campaign, "Celebrate Easy. Celebrate Living". Inspired by the company's vision of changing the way people feel about insurance, the campaign highlights that insurance can be simple and can encourage and help empower Malaysians to celebrate living.

Binayak Dutta, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, and FWD Group Chief Distribution Officer; Hyunh Thanh Phong, FWD Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director; Dato' Haji Kamil Khalid Ariff, Chairman of the Board of Directors, FWD Insurance Berhad and Aman Chowla, Chief Executive Officer of FWD Insurance Berhad

Aman Chowla, Chief Executive Officer of FWD Insurance said, "We are committed to making the insurance journey simpler, faster, and smoother for our customers. With our Celebrate Easy. Celebrate Living brand campaign, we want to communicate that insurance can be easy and provide our customers with the protection they need to live their lives the way they want and celebrate living."

With its latest brand campaign, FWD Insurance aims to put a new spin on a traditional industry by offering innovative propositions and products that are easy-to-understand and supported by digital technology.

FWD Insurance has also launched two new regular premium investment-linked products. FWD WealthLink comes with the added benefit of a 10% increase in coverage every five years, enhancing protection for customers and their loved ones by up to 50% of their original coverage. FWD WealthLink Pro offers a wealth bonus to customers where they will receive 8% of their coverage at the end of their 20th policy year and 4% of their coverage every 10 years subsequently, credited into their Investment Account. Customers will also receive an additional 400% coverage that will be payable in the event of accidental death due to natural disaster.

Additionally, a new rider FWD Medi First can be attached to FWD WealthLink to provide comprehensive medical coverage for hospitalisation, surgical and medical expenses and ensure peace of mind for customers. This add-on also includes an inflation shield against rising hospital room and board costs with a RM10 increase in hospital room & board and 10% increase in annual limit for every 3 years until the end of the coverage term, irrespective of whether any claims are made.

Both FWD WealthLink and FWD WealthLink Pro offer a no-lapse guarantee for five years, extended total and permanent disability coverage up to age 75 and the option to attach various comprehensive riders such as FWD CI Intense Shield to cover early, intermediate, and advanced stage critical illnesses, FWD IL Personal Accident for accident-related events and FWD Living Extra, where premiums are taken care of to ensure continued coverage.

"This is just the beginning of our product journey, and we will be rolling out more innovative products that are easy to know, buy, claim, engage and love," said Mr. Chowla. "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Moving forward, we will continue to uphold our commitment to provide products that meet our customer's needs at every stage of their lives."

The campaign is now live in Malaysia across multiple media including digital billboards, social media and radio until 31 December 2023.

About FWD Insurance Berhad

FWD Insurance Berhad ("FWD Insurance"), formerly known as Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad, is part of FWD Group, a pan-Asian life insurance business with more than 11 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world. FWD reached its 10-year anniversary in 2023. The company is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.

