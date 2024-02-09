GCL SI Secures 550 MW PV Modules business from SJVN India

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of securing a major business of 1.1 GW from NTPC India, GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd. (GCL SI), a prominent Chinese solar PV manufacturer, announced having secured an additional business for supply of 550 MW of PV modules from another state owned company, SJVN Green Energy Ltd. (SJVN) in India.

These modules will be utilized in SJVN's Khavda solar park in Gujarat and MSEDCL solar park located in Maharashtra. GCL SI will be shipping the entire quantity of 550 MW within 30 days of signing the contract.

This contract marks another significant achievement for GCL SI in the Indian market, following signing of more than 2.5 GW of module supply contracts with Indian clients during last six months.

"We are truly honored to forge a strategic business alliance with SJVN through this contract. GCL SI has consistently demonstrated integrity, reliability, and punctuality to our esteemed customers worldwide. This significant milestone in expanding our presence in the Indian PV market reinforces our commitment to collaborating closely both with private and state owned PV players in India. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and contribute to a sustainable future.", said Zhang Kun, Executive President of GCL SI.

SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule – 'A' CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Government of India, was incorporated in 1988, as a joint venture of the Government of India (GOI) and Government of Himachal Pradesh (GOHP). As of today, SJVN has commissioned eleven projects totaling 2,227 MW of installed capacity and 123 km transmission line and is presently implementing and operating power projects in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Odisha, Mizoram, and Madhya Pradesh in India besides neighboring country of Nepal.

SOURCE GCL SI