KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gelly Wee Wedding Gown, Malaysia's premier bridal boutique known for its exquisite collection of wedding gowns, is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of "Cherished Charms: Gelly Wee's Carousel of Bridal Bliss." Held at the enchanting Foyer & Piazza Starhill on March 16, this celebration was nothing short of magical, featuring an awe-inspiring array of bridal gowns from the world's most celebrated designers like Elie Saab, Georges Hobeika, Pronovias, Jenny Packham, Zuhair Murad, and Joli Poli, to name just a few.

Founded in 2008, Gelly Wee Wedding Gown has become a symbol of elegance, luxury, and impeccable style in the bridal industry. As an authorised retailer of top international bridal designer brands in Malaysia, Gelly Wee is dedicated to curating and crafting unforgettable moments for brides on their special day.

A Night of Elegance and Malaysian Record-Breaking Achievements

The highlight of the evening was a mesmerising lighting ceremony, paving the way for a runway show that left everyone in a magical trance. The latest collections from Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad, and Joli Poli took centre stage, dazzling audiences with their beauty and craftsmanship. The event was graced by fashion icons and influencers such as Shaine, Tiffany Teh, Lee Xuan, Yee Fei, and more, who added glamour and excitement to the night.

Making history, "Cherished Charms: Gelly Wee's Carousel of Bridal Bliss" was proudly recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records for hosting the 'Biggest Wedding Dress Carousel Display' and 'Most Participants in a Mini Wedding Dress Design Competition', a monumental moment for Malaysian bridal fashion.

Fostering Talent and Creativity

As Gelly Wee is a proudly owned Malaysian bridal brand, they hosted a competition to highlight the brilliant minds of emerging designers with "The Dreamland's Wedding Gown" competition. Through this year's theme, these talented individuals unveiled their visionary bridal designs. This competition not only highlighted the creative potential within the bridal fashion industry but also provided a platform for aspiring designers to gain recognition.

Empowering Lovebirds: A Bridal Masterclass

In conjunction with the event, Gelly Wee Wedding Gown held an exciting Bridal Training Program that took place at Starhill on March 17. Guided by Haruka Nohara, Founder of THE TRINITY INC Japan, this workshop is a treasure trove of tips on mastering your wedding day entrance with grace, poise, and confidence. Brides-to-be embarked on a journey of discovery, learning fine points of posture, etiquette, and those all-important wedding day poses.

Gelly Wee Wedding Gown extends its heartfelt thanks to all attendees, participants, and supporters who made "Cherished Charms: Gelly Wee's Carousel of Bridal Bliss" a resounding success. The boutique remains committed to bringing the dreams of brides-to-be to life through its exquisite collection and unparalleled service.

-END-

About Gelly Wee Wedding Gown

Gelly Wee Wedding Gown is a leading bridal boutique in Malaysia, specialising in the curation and crafting of exquisite wedding gowns. Established in 2008 by Wee Gelly, the boutique offers an unparalleled selection of high-end wedding attire from internationally acclaimed designers, setting the stage for unforgettable bridal moments.

SOURCE Gelly Wee Wedding Gown