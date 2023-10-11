GIGABYTE AORUS Announces Collaboration with 'SPY×FAMILY' and Launches Limited Edition Official Licensed Mouse Pad

TAIPEI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE AORUS has teamed up with the popular anime "SPY×FAMILY" to introduce the "SPY×FAMILY | AORUS Limited Official Licensed Mouse Pad." As the second season of the anime hits the screens, this limited-edition mouse pad will also be making its official debut, allowing fans to dive into the gaming world alongside their beloved characters!

The "SPY×FAMILY | AORUS Limited Official Licensed Mouse Pad" blends aesthetics and gaming excellence. Built upon AORUS's highly acclaimed AMP900 mouse pad, it provides a massive space for unrestricted gaming, while its water-resistant coating ensures easy maintenance. The pad's surface boasts an ultra-fine microfiber woven fabric that optimizes mouse sensor tracking and positioning. This design not only delivers precise control but also offers smooth, high-speed gaming performance, specifically crafted for gaming mice. Its substantial, high-density rubber foam guarantees consistent and durable usage, while the non-slip rubber base provides a steadfast base, preventing any mouse movement during intense gaming sessions. On the visual front, the mouse pad showcases the iconic appearances of the three main "SPY×FAMILY" characters – Twilight, Anya, and Yor, making it an irresistible choice for fans.

The "SPY×FAMILY | AORUS Limited Official Licensed Mouse Pad" is set to hit the shelves in mid-October across various retail channels. GIGABYTE will also be hosting online events where participants stand a chance to win this limited-edition mouse pad. For in-depth information, please visit the official website: https://bit.ly/AORUS_mousepad

