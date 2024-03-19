GoodWe's Manufacturing Base in Vietnam Officially Opens

HAI PHONG, Vietnam, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodWe, a leading player in the solar energy industry, has officially announced operations at its manufacturing plant in Vietnam. Representing a global milestone, the new facility marks the first one outside of its headquarters in China and the third in the company's manufacturing network.

GoodWe Opens Manufacturing Plant in Vietnam

Covering approximately 14,800 square meters and divided into two phases, the factory will specialize in the production of grid-tied and hybrid inverters, initially targeting markets in North America and key Asian regions. Upon reaching full operational status, Phase I's production lines are expected to achieve an annual capacity of 5GW.

"The establishment of this facility marks an important milestone for GoodWe, showing our strong commitment to the development of photovoltaic worldwide, especially, in Asian markets where I believe will become the biggest inspiration and motivation of renewable energy transition movement," shared James Hou, GoodWe APAC sales lead.

By establishing local production in Vietnam, GoodWe anticipates enhanced price competitiveness in global markets, as well as improved service offerings and timely product delivery tailored to the diverse needs of residential, commercial & industrial, and utility applications.

The factory, drawing upon over a decade of GoodWe's inverter manufacturing expertise, has fully integrated advanced inverter manufacturing technology and implemented rigorous quality control systems. Intelligent manufacturing techniques, including quality traceability and digital monitoring, have been incorporated.

Daniel Huang said, "We are dedicated to establishing an overseas benchmark factory, showcasing operational excellence, and replicating success across our global markets in the future. The positive impact of this milestone is also on GoodWe's innovation capabilities and its contribution to job creation in the local Vietnamese market."

He also said that this move exemplifies GoodWe's commitment to strengthening its global brand image. "With the opening of the Vietnam factory, we look forward to cultivating expanded customer cooperation opportunities across the key markets such as United States and ASEAN countries, and beyond."

GoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter manufacturer and smart energy solution provider listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange. The company has nearly 5,000 employees worldwide and installations in over 100 countries and regions. GoodWe offers an extensive range of products and solutions tailored for residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale PV systems. In 2021, GoodWe was recognized as one of the top three hybrid inverter suppliers worldwide by Wood Mackenzie.

SOURCE GoodWe