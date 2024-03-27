Grand Seiko 'Alive in Time through the Five Senses' Exhibition

For over 60 years, Grand Seiko has been at the forefront of watchmaking, constantly evolving in terms of design, materials, and movements. With a rich history of excellence, the brand has become synonymous with precision, quality, and timeless beauty. Grand Seiko's philosophy of 'The Nature of Time' underpins its dedication to creating timepieces that transcend mere time measurement and embody the Japanese spirituality of time and the pride of Takumi.

'Alive in Time' is Grand Seiko's new communications message, which expresses the brand's dynamism and commitment as a luxury watch manufacturer to continue innovating and pushing watchmaking boundaries, appealing to those who live in the present and continue to transform themselves.

In the Sight area, guests were introduced to the movements that are the foundation of Grand Seiko's timepieces - the 9S Mechanical, the 9R Spring Drive and the 9F Quartz - with demonstrations of the assembly of the 9S and 9R movements by our outstanding master watchmakers, Mr. Satoshi Hiraga and Mr. Ikukiyo Komatsu, respectively.

The highly acclaimed Kodo Constant-Force Tourbillon is Grand Seiko's first mechanical complication watch, which won the Chronometry prize at the 2022 Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Geneve, and was the highlight of the Sound area. During this auditory journey, guests experienced how the 340 parts are assembled together and thereafter, the pure sound of the 16-beat rhythm of the Kodo, or 'heartbeat' in Japanese, through an immersive space harmonized with light effects.

In the Touch area, guests were invited to fully immerse themselves in an exploration of Grand Seiko's exquisite timepieces, each inspired by the serene beauty of nature. The interactive space gave guests the opportunity to try on and personally experience the precision, quality and beauty of each watch. Alongside the displays, a meticulously crafted Zen garden provided a tranquil backdrop for photography. The harmonious blend of nature inspiration and horological artistry encouraged a deeper connection to the moment, inviting each guest to not only see but feel the spirit of Grand Seiko.

Leading up to the Taste and Smell area of the exhibition were four showcases, each delving into the inspiration behind each timepiece amidst a presentation seamlessly synchronized with nature. The journey ended with a Japanese Hassun experience, specially curated in partnership with Chef Aeron of Kappou. The menu represents the passage of time and the transition from the cool of Winter and how it unfolds to welcome the Spring season, where flowers start to bloom into abundance.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Ms. Ida Idris-Low, Managing Director of Grand Seiko Asia Pacific, shared, "This event marks a significant milestone for us; it is our first ever large-scale exhibition in the region, and a testament to Grand Seiko's unwavering dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and the art of watchmaking. Bringing 'Alive in Time through the Five Senses' to this part of the world not only underscores our commitment to our enthusiasts and clients here but we are also thrilled to have provided an immersive experience that celebrates the intricate beauty of our timepieces and intimately connects with each individual's five senses, inviting them to live in time with us. This event is a bridge between our storied past and our vision for the future, embodying our commitment to inspire and lead in the world of luxury watchmaking."

About Grand Seiko

Founded in 1960, Grand Seiko has earned an enduring reputation as a leading luxury watch brand with a devoted following in Japan. In 2010, Grand Seiko expanded its global presence, making its exceptional timepieces available to enthusiasts worldwide.

Grand Seiko distinguishes itself as one of the very few fully integrated watchmakers worldwide, possessing comprehensive in-house capabilities that span the entire watchmaking process. This includes the development of component materials, design, manufacturing, assembly, and meticulous adjustment, all carefully overseen to maintain the highest standards of quality.

Each Grand Seiko watch is a testament to the artistry and precision of highly skilled artisans who meticulously assemble and adjust every timepiece by hand in dedicated studios in Japan. These watches embody the fundamental principles of watchmaking: precision, legibility, durability, and ease of use.

Grand Seiko timepieces are characterized by their elegant simplicity and meticulous craftsmanship, with a strong emphasis on Japanese aesthetics. This unique combination sets Grand Seiko apart, creating a special and unmistakable beauty that defines the brand.

