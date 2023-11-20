Guian New District is Transforming into an Innovation Hub for City-Industry Integration

GUIAN, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Huanqiu.com:

A view of Guiyang Big Data Sci-Tech Innovation City.

Changes take place every year and great transformations take place every three years. In the core area of Guian New District, Guiyang Big Data Sci-Tech Innovation City is rapidly emerging. Since the establishment of the Party Working Committee and Management Committee of Guiyang Big Data Sci-Tech Innovation City was approved in June, efforts have been concentrated on building Guiyang Big Data Sci-Tech Innovation City into a digital industry and talent gathering area, a digital scene application demonstration area, and an exhibition area of ecological civilization.

Located on the plateau with an average elevation of 1,100 meters, Guiyang Big Data Sci-Tech Innovation City boasts a beautiful ecological environment with relative humidity of 76%-79% and a mild average summer temperature of only 22℃. The natural setting endows Guiyang Big Data Sci-Tech Innovation City with ideal conditions for living and working, while supporting medical and educational resources provide professional talent for industrial development.

Guiyang Big Data Sci-Tech Innovation City has built the Guizhou Hospital of the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, which is a national regional medical center and public comprehensive tertiary hospital. In addition, Guian New Area School Attached to Beijing Normal University, a 15-year K-12 innovative school which combines kindergarten, elementary, middle, and high school education, was founded. Meanwhile, situated adjacent to Huaxi University City and Qingzhen Vocational Education City, a corridor featuring "two cities and one belt" to cultivate S&T talents was built. In recent years, putting emphasis on the industrial layout of "one center, two parks and three valleys" (i.e. an Innovation Center; Suzhou Guian Industrial Park and Zhangjiang Guian Hi-tech Industrial Park; Network Valley, Optics Valley and Aerospace Valley), Guiyang Big Data Sci-Tech Innovation City has intensified efforts to foster industrial ecosystems and accelerate the concentration of industries with focus on computing hubs, data science and technology innovation, and AI.

The Opinions of Guizhou Provincial People's Government on Further Accelerating the High-quality Development of Guian New District was issued on June 26, which introduce more ambitious and high-stakes policy measures to support the high-quality development of Guian New District. It is suggested to accelerate industrial agglomeration, encourage the accumulation of talent and population, speed up the construction of S&T innovation centers across the province, strategically deploy high-quality educational and medical resources, and improve the transportation network, etc.

According to these Opinions, the strategy is to annually support eligible big data enterprises in Guiyang Big Data Sci-Tech Innovation City to create benchmark demonstrations for open-scenario applications, based on around 12 scenarios such as cross-domain computing power resource scheduling, public data value-added operation and large AI model training. The Guiyang Big Data Exchange will also be relocated to Guiyang Big Data Sci-Tech Innovation City. There's support for the construction of three high-quality schools in and near Guiyang Big Data Sci-Tech Innovation City to increase over 5,000 places. Moreover, the demand for travel between Guiyang Big Data Sci-Tech Innovation City, Huaxi University Town, Machang Industrial New Town and central urban areas will be satisfied in 2023.

As a new hub for city-industry integration, Guiyang Big Data Sci-Tech Innovation City continuously improves the service quality and efficiency. It is dedicated to creating a "1+3+N" enterprise service system, where "1" means setting up a full-response center for enterprise services that handles park affairs on the spot; "3" refers to providing ex-ante, interim, and ex-post guarantees for "ten elements", such as land, housing, water, electricity and gas supply, engineering, logistics, taxation, financial support and living facilities; "N" means implementing numerous measures, such as assignment of responsibilities to specific persons, whole-process agent service, policy service support, and digital service support.

Nowadays, walking in Guian New District, people can vividly feel that the digital economy is rapidly embracing thousands of industries to inject momentum into the high-quality development of Guizhou. Thanks to the development of big data industry, new businesses have sprung up in Guian.

City-industry integration cultivates new advantages of high-quality development, while a sentiment of humanity composes a new chapter for harmonious coexistence. As industrial clustering and development is driven by the industrial advantage, more enterprises are targeting the business opportunities and prospects of Guian New District. At this point, a new city, ideal for living, working, and recreation, is on the brink of a rise.

SOURCE Huanqiu.com