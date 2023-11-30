First docking in Hong Kong, display of HADALX Manned Submersible and 6,000-metre Manned Submersible model to the public

Embark on a Fascinating Ocean Exploration Adventure

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For thousands of years, the vast oceans have attracted human exploration. In recent years, marine science popularisation and deep-sea exploration have become topics of global emphasis, developing into important industries for scientific and technological progress. From 30 November to 3 December 2023, with the support of the Innovation, Technology, and Industry Bureau, the Government of the Hong Kong SAR of the People's Republic of China, and Harbour City Estates Limited, the organiser, Hua Xia Foundation and the co-organiser B & P Foundation Limited, will host the "HADALX Shen Kuo Research Vessel Deep Sea Expedition Open Day & Exhibition". The programme will involve a series of popular marine science activities, including the Shen Kuo Research Vessel Open Day, harbour excursions, exhibitions, and lectures. This is the first time that the Shen Kuo Research Vessel has docked in Hong Kong, demonstrated the HADALX Manned Submersible, the model of Rainbowfish - HADALX HOV6000 6,000-metre Manned Submersible to the public. The organisers hope to immerse the public in the captivating world of marine science and stimulate their interest in this field. These activities will provide a comprehensive perspective on the development process and achievements of the popularisation of marine science in China.

HADALX Shen Kuo Research Vessel: Deep Sea Expedition Open Day & Exhibition Kick-off Ceremony HADALX Shen Kuo Research Vessel Students on a guided tour of Shen Kuo, embarking on a journey of ocean exploration

On 29 November 2023, HADALX Shen Kuo Research Vessel: Deep Sea Expedition Open Day & Exhibition Kick-off Ceremony was hosted. In the afternoon, the event featured distinguished guests, including Prof Dong SUN, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau, the Government of the Hong Kong SAR of the People's Republic of China; Dr Xin WU, Founder of HADLAX; Professor Chi-Pang LAU, Chairman of Hua Xia Foundation; Mr Hoi-Shan HSU, C.E.S of the Hua Xia Foundation; Professor Paul Kwok-Wah YIP, Chairman of B & P Foundation Limited; Dr Betty Po-King CHAN, Co-founder of B & P Foundation Limited; Dr Lydia Lai-Seng CHAN, Committee Member of B & P Foundation; and Ms Winnie Wing-Kam YIP, Treasurer and Committee Member of B & P Foundation Limited. Representatives from various organisations and partners, such as Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network, and other guests also participated in the event.

During the Kick-off ceremony: Prof Dong SUN, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau, the Government of the Hong Kong SAR of the People's Republic of China said, "Hong Kong SAR is one of the most important international cities in the country. Situated in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and facing the South China Sea, it serves as a crucial hub in the Belt and Road Initiative. He believes that Shen Kuo 's Hong Kong visit can provide us with a new perspective on how to enhance the share of the maritime economy in Hong Kong's economic framework and create new avenues for growth." Professor Chi-Pang LAU, Chairman of Hua Xia Foundation expressed in his speech, "Observing that many students are deeply interested in the research vessel, they step out of the classroom, understand the challenges and joys of long-distance navigation and scientific exploration in the abyss." He believes that the next generation of Hong Kong will undoubtedly be able to create better technological achievements, contributing to the well-being of humanity and, at the same time, adding a distinctive touch to the national development blueprint."

In addition, Dr Xin WU, Founder of HADLAX emphasised in his speech that if we want to become a maritime powerhouse, we must start with the youth and education in marine technology needs to begin with the younger generation.

Lastly, Dr Lydia Lai-Seng CHAN, a Committee Member of B & P Foundation mentioned in her speech that the visit of Shen Kuo research vessel coincided with the commencement of a 4-day visit of the Chinese manned space programme delegation in Hong Kong on 28 November. "This week, the stars are aligned this week, giving us this incredible and rather miraculous opportunity to both reach for the heavens and also dive into the deep. So hopefully, aside from astronauts, we will also produce many deep-sea explorers from Hong Kong in the years to come." she said.

A series of captivating activities began after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Activity 1: Shen Kuo Research Vessel's First Call to Hong Kong with Two Major Highlights

Personal contact with a scientific research ship will spark the public's love for the ocean, allowing them to immerse themselves in the world of science and explore the mysteries of the deep sea. From 30 November to 3 December 2023, the Shen Kuo Research Vessel will make its first call at the Ocean Terminal of Harbour City in Hong Kong, and offer special guided tours for students and the public for free.

The guided tours revolve around two main themes: "How much do you know about research vessels?" and "Into the Unknown x Insights into the daily lives of research team members". In addition to touring the Shen Kuo Research Vessel, participants can learn about marine science; view a model of the future Yew Chung Yew Wah (YCYW) Integrated Marine Science Research Vessel, which is about to be constructed; observe the HADALX Manned Submersible, and the models of Rainbowfish - HADALX HOV6000 6,000-metre Manned Submersible and HADALX; and interact with the crew to gain insights into the living and working environment of marine researchers. On the first day of online booking, all available slots for the public visit were filled.

Activity 2: Marine Science Exhibition and Special Lectures- Exploring Deep-Sea Mysteries

Between 30 November and 3 December 2023, the public can board the Shen Kuo Research Vessel and attend the complimentary marine science exhibition and the special lectures at the Passenger Waiting Hall of the Ocean Terminal in Harbour City.

The exhibition will display manned submersibles, the uniforms of scientific researchers, exhibition panels, and videos showcasing marine research activities. In addition, visitors can explore some universities' marine disciplines and research. There will be some on-site presentations by marine science popularisation experts such as Assistant Professors Qiong ZHANG and Long-Jun WU from the Department of Ocean Science of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Dr Stephen NG, Acting Head, from the Climate Action Section, Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Office of the Chinese University of Hong Kong; Dr Tsz Leung Yip, Associate Professor from the Department of Logistics and Maritime Studies Director of CY Tung International Centre for Maritime Studies, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Mr Pak-Long TSEUNG from the Institute of Hong Kong Underwater Archaeology Research; Mr Keith KEI from Reef Check Foundation-Hong Kong who will give an easy-to-understand presentation.

Various organisations and partners made the success of this event possible: (listed in no particular order): Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau, the Government of the Hong Kong SAR of the People's Republic of China; Harbour City Estates Limited; Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network; Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Hong Kong Polytechnic University; The Chinese University of Hong Kong; Our Hong Kong Foundation; Beijing - Hong Kong Academic Exchange Centre; Deep Blue Exploration; Institute of Hong Kong Underwater Archaeology Research; Hong Kong Chinese Culture Development Association; Hong Kong Tech-Inno Association; Ocean Culture (HK) Company Limited; Reef Check Foundation-Hong Kong.

Hua Xia Foundation

Established in 1982, the Hua Xia Foundation is a Hong Kong-based, non-profit charitable organisation operating under tax-exempt status as per Section 88 of the Inland Revenue Ordinance. It operates under the collaborative management of several key entities, including the Liaison Office of the Central Government in Hong Kong SAR, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, and various governmental departments, in conjunction with the Board of Trustees of the Hong Kong Hua Xia Foundation. The Hua Xia Foundation plays a significant role in advancing education and healthcare in the Chinese mainland and has made a substantial impact on charitable initiatives across the nation.

With a mission to "foster the development of talents for the nation", the Foundation aligns its efforts with the rapid development of China. It proudly represents the first charitable organisation in Hong Kong dedicated to supporting the advancement of education and healthcare services in the Chinese mainland with a focus on fostering "exemplary, radiant, forward-looking, and sustainable growth." To date, the Foundation has provided more than $200 million in aid, including vocational education and healthcare support, benefitting more than 280 schools spanning 31 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions directly under the Central Government.

B & P Foundation Limited

The B & P Foundation Limited, established in February 2010 by Professor Paul Kwok-Wah YIP and Dr Betty Po-King CHAN, started as a non-profit organisation and has since evolved into a charitable organisation. Both Professor YIP and Dr CHAN have maintained a strong commitment to public service. Over the years, the B & P Foundation, supported by the B&P Group, has actively contributed to a wide range of sectors. These include social services, general education, policy research, youth development, cultural development, and international exchange initiatives.

The B & P Group, which encompasses the B & P Foundation, operates across several key domains:

Education : This involves more than 30 campuses in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong SAR, and the United Kingdom , including Yew Chung International School (YCIS), Yew Wah International Education School (YWIES), Yew Wah Infant and Toddler Discovery Centre (YWITDC), Yew Wah Infant and Toddler Education Centre (YWITEC), Yew Wah International Education Kindergarten (YWIEK), Yew Chung International Children's House/Kindergarten, Yew Chung College of Early Childhood Education (YCCECE), Yew Wah School of Hong Kong (YWSHK) ( Hong Kong's first Chinese mainland curriculum school; it is currently under construction), and Gigamind Kindergarten and Primary School. Science and Technology : HADAL X OCEAN EXPEDITION MANAGEMENT CO., LIMITED, the business scope of which includes ocean exploration; marine science research; resorts and recreation; marine bio-technology; marine archaeological studies; ocean education and culture; and operation of the research ship at the home port; Social Services : The Hong Kong Policy Research Institute, the Hong Kong Chinese Culture Development Association, and the Hong Kong Basic Law Foundation; Rehabilitation and Healthcare : Rainbowfish Rehab Hospital and Clinics, Rainbowfish Rehab and Healthcare College; Culture & Tourism : Huangshan Scholars Conference Centre; Mandarin Plaza Hotel in Cebu, Philippines ; Bohol Beach Club Resort in Bohol, Cebu, Philippines ; and the Hong Kong International Scholars Exchange Centre (travel agency).

About the Shen Kuo Research Vessel

The Shen Kuo Research Vessel was designed by China Ship Scientific Research Center, and built and operated by Tehe Ocean Technology Group. It is a 2,200-ton small-waterline surface catamaran research vessel built by private enterprises, and features two bows, with an orange-red front bow, a primarily white hull; its lower part is adorned with red wave patterns. In addition, it is equipped with the most advanced scientific research equipment in the Chinese mainland. Since 2018, the vessel has completed more than 30 oceanic research missions, visiting the world's deepest trench, the Mariana Trench, on several occasions to conduct deep-sea exploration missions.

Yew Chung Yew Wah (YCYW) Marine Scientific Research Vessel

YCYW is a modernised comprehensive marine scientific research vessel that integrates multi-disciplinary, multi-functional, and multi-technological means to cater to the requirements for supporting manned deep-sea submarines operating at depths of 11,000 metres. It provides underwater engineering support, for conducting multi-disciplinary marine research of the deep ocean, encompassing geophysics, marine geology, marine biology, and other relevant fields. The ship has a 97-metre longitudinal dimension and a 17.8-metre lateral dimension, a design displacement of about 4,800 tons, a design draft of 5.65 metres, a cruising speed of 12 knots, an endurance of 15,000 nautical miles, a capacity for 60 crew members, and self-sustainability for 60 days.

