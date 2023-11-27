MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature Made Production and Trading JSC is thrilled to introduce Healyn Canxi Gold, a groundbreaking solution tailored to address the crucial need for effective calcium supplementation in the Philippines. Manufactured in Hanoi, Vietnam, Healyn Canxi Gold is a specialized colostrum source of Organic Calcium Nano, Vitamins, and minerals, meticulously designed to cater to individuals with bone and joint concerns requiring daily calcium support.

Ensuring Safety and Quality

Healyn Canxi Gold: A Breakthrough Solution for Comprehensive Calcium Supplementation

Healyn Canxi Gold is committed to providing consumers with the safest and most effective product. This dedication is underscored by the attainment of ISO 22000:2018 certification (Certificate No: HT.02.1037), affirming compliance with stringent food safety standards. The manufacturing facility aligns with US FDA standards (Registration No: 16641179018), reinforcing the product's commitment to quality and safety.

The Vital Role of Calcium

Constituting 1.5-2% of the body's weight, Calcium is indispensable for bone health, muscular and nervous system function, heart activity, and cellular metabolism. A deficiency in Calcium can lead to reduced bone density, the primary cause of osteoporosis, rendering bones weak and susceptible to fractures, especially in older individuals.

Choosing Wisely: Organic vs. Inorganic Calcium

Healyn Canxi Gold acknowledges the significance of the calcium source. Inorganic Calcium, often associated with an unpleasant taste and poor absorption, can result in issues like body heat, constipation, and the risk of kidney stones. In contrast, organic Calcium from plant or animal sources is more palatable and easily absorbed, steering clear of complications like Calcium deposits and constipation. Healyn Canxi Gold, with its high organic Calcium content, emerges as the preferred choice for individuals managing mild to severe bone and joint issues.

Optimal Timing for Calcium Supplementation

Nutrition experts recommend consuming calcium in the morning (around 7-8 AM) for optimal absorption and to mitigate the risk of calcium accumulation in the kidneys and urinary tract. It is advisable to refrain from taking calcium before meals to avoid interference with digestion.

The Power of Healyn Canxi Gold

Healyn Canxi Gold features Organic Calcium Nano as its primary component, delivering 1200 mg of Calcium per 100g of colostrum. This formulation supports bone and cartilage development, synthesizes calcium for robust bone structures, and prevents degeneration and osteoporosis. Enriched with HMB antibodies, Aquamin F, Collagen Type 2, and over 32 vitamins, Healyn Canxi Gold offers a comprehensive calcium and nutrient solution. Suitable for users aged 19 and above, it is reported to be safe with no known side effects.

About Nature Made Production and Trading JSC

Nature Made Production and Trading JSC is a leading manufacturer committed to producing high-quality health and wellness products. With a focus on excellence, the company strives to enhance the well-being of individuals through innovative and effective solutions.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Hotline: (+63)985.2622.888

Website: https://www.healyncanxi-ph.com/

3805 Cuenca St., Palanan, Fourth District, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines.

