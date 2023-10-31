HEROMARKET TRANSFORMS WAREHOUSE OPERATIONS WITH HONEYWELL SOFTWARE

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell today announced that HeroMarket, one of Malaysia's leading supermarket chains, has integrated Honeywell's Meson Warehouse Management System (WMS) to help optimize its distribution centre (DC) and logistics operations.

HeroMarket signs agreement with Honeywell to implement Meson WMS.

This implementation marks a significant milestone in HeroMarket's digital transformation journey to enhance its supply chain efficiency. HeroMarket is known for its commitment to deliver fresh produce, groceries and high-quality products to its customers. The adoption of the Meson WMS solution, known for its advanced capabilities in warehouse automation, will help the retailer automate its distribution centre (DC) and logistics operations and help to ensure timely restocking and efficient inventory management.

"We are excited to implement the Honeywell Meson WMS. This strategic move demonstrates our dedication to deliver the best possible service to our customers that is in line with our vision and mission, while optimizing our warehouse operations for the future," said Danny Chea, Senior DC Manager of HeroMarket.

The Meson WMS offers a comprehensive solution for businesses seeking enhanced operational efficiency. It provides full visibility of inventory in real-time, helping to optimize workflows and efficiently manage labor, picking, put-away and other tasks. Retailers, warehouse and logistics operations typically see an enhanced precision in picking, improved delivery tracking and precise order fulfillment after installation, helping to elevate customer satisfaction.

"We are proud to support HeroMarket to enhance their supply chain operations. The Honeywell Meson WMS solution will help achieve greater warehouse efficiency and further boost their reputation as one of the leading supermarket chains in Malaysia," said Jonathan Kwok, General Manager of Honeywell Logistics Solutions.

Key Benefits of Meson WMS for HeroMarket:

Efficiency Enhancement: Meson WMS will streamline warehouse processes by sorting each product according to specific order quantities and dispatching them to stores within the same day. This results in an almost immediate order fulfillment upon goods receiving, thereby reducing storage space, cutting inventory costs, and ensuring product freshness. Real-Time Visibility: The system will provide HeroMarket with real-time visibility into inventory levels, enabling precise inventory management and reducing stockouts or overstock situations. Error Reduction: By automating various warehouse tasks, Meson WMS will significantly reduce the likelihood of errors in order processing and inventory tracking. Enhanced Customer Experience: Meson WMS will play a crucial role in ensuring products are readily available, contributing to a seamless shopping experience for their customers.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom

