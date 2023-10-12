SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The officially authorized strategy card battle mobile game "Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains" will be officially launched on 9 November 2023. Pre-download will, however, be available by 8 November 2023 on the official website, App Store and Google Play. More info will be updated on the official website or on official social media accounts.

Currently, the number of pre-registrations has reached half a million. After the official launch, players can enter the game to receive great rewards including summon tickets, gold, and Ken Kaneki (Main Page).

Highly Anticipated 'Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains' Set to Unleash Its Dark Power on November 9th, Garnering Over 500,000 Pre-Registrations!

Many popular characters from different organizations like; Ken Kaneki, Rize Kamishiro, Toka Kirishima, Juzo Suzuya, Kotaro Amon; will all appear in the game. Classic lines from the animation will reappear, indulging players in the mesmerizing world of Tokyo Ghoul! Players can also create the most powerful teams using different combinations. They can follow their familiar characters and return to this Tokyo Ghoul world full of contradictions and charm!

In addition to the strategic card battles, the game also implements a lot of other gameplay content - players can cooperate with friends to defeat powerful bosses, experience the ever-changing Arena gameplay, defeat random powerful enemies in the exciting Exploration gameplay, and much more.

Additional event info and the latest news will be updated on the official community website. Players who are interested will have to follow the official sites!

