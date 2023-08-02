HK's Leading Carrier for OTT Just Got Better - HKBN Now Offering iQIYI

Bundled Plans Feature 18-mth Broadband Fee Waiver with Must-watch Asian Content

HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans, enthusiasts and die-hard lovers of Asian entertainment can now rejoice as Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") and iQIYI, Asia's leading video streaming platform, partner to offer brand new bundles featuring ultra-fast broadband service with amazing OTT content. By bringing customers priority access to full series episodes of hit Chinese, Thai and Korean films and dramas, as well as popular variety shows and anime, this offering further solidifies HKBN's status as Hong Kong's leading carrier to enjoy Infinite-play choices for world-class home entertainment.

HKBN and iQIYI are working together to bring more bundles which combine ultra-fast broadband with amazing Asian content to the market. (From left) Elinor Shiu, HKBN Co-Owner & Chief Executive Officer – Residential Solutions and Kelvin Yau, Head of Asia Pacific at iQIYI.

Enjoy 18-Month Broadband Fee Waiver with iQIYI*

As the go-to home entertainment choice for customers, HKBN is celebrating the arrival of iQIYI in the best way possible – with mind-blowing deals. Starting tomorrow noon till 31 August 2023, new customers who subscribe to HKBN's designated home broadband with iQIYI bundles via https://www.hkbn.net/iQIYI/en can enjoy 18-month broadband fee and installation fee waiver*, with up to 365-day broadband service deferred start option. Meanwhile, new customers of designated HKBN mobile plans and designated existing customers of HKBN can also enjoy up to HK$18 in monthly rebates^ by adding on iQIYI service. These deals will allow customers and their family members to watch full episodes of amazing Asian dramas at the same time, such as The Knockout, Oh No! Here Comes Trouble, KinnPorsche The Series, Destined, Imperfect Victim and more, via immersive viewing experiences brought to life at up to 4K video quality. Last year, iQIYI offered 500+ new titles and 7,000+ hours of premium Asian content across a wide range of categories.

Elinor Shiu, HKBN Co-Owner & Chief Executive Officer – Residential Solutions said, "HKBN is Hong Kong's one-stop hub for world-class entertainment, and with iQIYI, we're bringing even more exciting and rich entertainment choice to our over 1 million household customers. By riding on our ultra-fast and stable network at up to 2000M#, customers can experience uninterrupted 4K streaming from the four major OTT services of iQIYI, Disney+, Netflix and myTV Gold, and enjoy unparalleled value, entertainment and performance via our Infinite-play offerings."

Kelvin Yau, Head of Asia Pacific at iQIYI added, "It's with great pleasure to kick off the partnership between Hong Kong Broadband Network and iQIYI, enabling a vast amount of premiere Asian entertainment and seamless viewing experience for the Hong Kong audience. On top of various megahits earlier this year, iQIYI will launch even more highly-anticipated series such as period comedy Love You Seven Times and Exclusive Fairy Tale, the drama debut from Seventeen's Jun, for a fantastic binge journey that you cannot miss!"

HKBN + iQIYI Bundle Offers Promotion offers New subscription of designated broadband plans Enjoy 18-month broadband fee waiver* Designated existing customers /

New subscription of designated mobile plans Enjoy Up to HK$18 monthly rebate^ Newest content highlights Variety show, The Rap of China

Thai drama, Wedding Plan

Chinese drama, Exclusive Fairy Tale, Imperfect Victim (now streaming); Love You Seven Times, Bright Eyes in the Dark, My Journey to You (coming soon) Key features Up to 4K video quality

Huge library of exclusive content, including popular dramas, variety shows, movies, anime, etc.

Supports up to 4 concurrent streams

Supports 12 interfaces with subtitles including Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English, Thai, and more

* Customers are required to subscribe to designated home broadband with iQIYI service with a minimum commitment period of 36 months in order to enjoy 18-month broadband fee waiver. The offer is only applicable to subscribers whose service installation address is at designated residential areas with no provision of HKBN broadband service within 120 days prior to registration.

^ iQIYI Gold VIP member monthly fee is HK$38, subscriber will enjoy HK$10 rebate per month within the contract period; iQIYI Diamond VIP member monthly fee is HK$58, subscriber will enjoy HK$18 rebate per month within the contract period.

# 2000M Fibre Broadband speed specification corresponds to the maximum download speed of 2000M and maximum upload speed of 1000M. Terms and conditions apply to all services and offers.

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is the residential solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.5 million residential homes and 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2022 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

About iQIYI

iQIYI Inc. launched iQIYI International (iQ.com and the independent mobile application) to serve global users with premium Asian entertainment. Across 191 countries and regions worldwide, viewers can access iQIYI content via almost all internet-connected devices. iQIYI International offers more than 1,700 drama series, variety shows, anime and 3,500 plus movies on its platform, with UI and subtitles available in 12 languages such as Simplified/Traditional Chinese, English, Malay, Vietnamese, Korea and Spanish. iQIYI set up full content, product, technology R&D, membership, advertisement/sales, and marketing teams dedicated to its international business, sitting at its regional hubs in Beijing and Singapore, while establishing local offices in Thailand, Malaysia and North America for local operations.

SOURCE HKBN Group